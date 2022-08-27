The people,and creature, looking for your local vote

Invercargill mayoralty candidate Tom Morton (60) is campaigning via social media platform TikTok. Photo: Stephen Jaquiery

This is the first instalment in a regular column covering southern election campaign moments that did not necessarily make the news, candidate social media posts and perhaps a wry observation or two.

This week, I attended a mayoral debate hosted by the Otago University Students’ Association. In general, Dunedin Mayor Aaron Hawkins probably had the best of it, because the other candidates were united in not taking the fight to him.

- Richard Seager struggled to make a favourable impression, but he was responsible for at least one memorable comment.

Green MP Chloe Swarbrick was trying to gaslight the whole country, he said.

- When a suggestion was made a pedestrian crossing should be added in Albany St, David Milne was keen to get it done. If it didn’t work out, the paint could simply be removed, he said. Such a DIY approach was a bit much like The Godfather for Carmen Houlahan, who went into character briefly for effect.

- The award for cliche of the week goes to Mr Milne. "Every waterfall starts with one little drop," he advised.

Some other tidbits from the mayoral forum:

- The first time Mr Hawkins voted in local body politics was in 2010 and this was to vote for himself.

- Sophie Barker voted Green at the last election.

- Returning to the stage at the University of Otago brought back happy memories for Lee Vandervis, who had played the electric violin there.

- Mandy Mayhem-Bullock was once a ringmaster for a circus. There shall be no jokes about how useful this qualification might turn out to be should she win the mayoralty.

- Pamela Taylor did not attend the debate, but she is full of ideas. One is putting in an inflatable water obstacle course by the Otago Peninsula. Another is to have bubbles coming out the top of a whale at Dunedin’s dinosaur playground, Marlow Park. She also believes the notion of managed retreat at South Dunedin is a "marketing programme to undervalue the best land in the city", among other things.

- There are more candidates for the Dunedin community boards this time, including a whopping 16 at West Harbour.

Standing for the Otago Regional Council is Slime the Nitrate Monster. Photo: supplied

Former board chairman Steve Walker put this down partly to West Harbour being "a beautiful and ever-changing place, with a new world-class cycle/walkway nearing completion and a proposed Port Chalmers main street upgrade in the offing".

Possibly, yes.

- Invercargill mayoral and council candidate Tom Morton is using social media platform TikTok for his campaign and keeping expenses in check.

He has spent $40 on photocopying, he went to Mitre 10 on Thursday night and paid $20 for stencils and then $3 for razor blades. He is using the stencils and blades for signage, which he is making out of recycled wood.

He conceded he would be lucky to win the mayoralty, but with 10 candidates and a split vote under the first-past-the-post system, anything could happen.

- The most creative candidate to emerge so far is listed on the Otago Regional Council ballot as Jenn Shulzitski, (Slime) (Slime The Nitrate Monster).

Slime is a big believer in polluting rivers and lakes and is keen to join like-minded humans at the council, it seems.

"I have been oozing my influence through Otago for years," the candidate said. "Slime does not have a heart nor a soul, so I am a perfect candidate for Otago Regional Council."

