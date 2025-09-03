Boil water notice for Ranfurly lifted

Photo: Getty Images

A boil water notice for Ranfurly has been lifted, following the installation of a temporary UV treatment plant.

Residents no longer need to boil water for drinking or food preparation after the notice was lifted yesterday.

In a statement, the Central Otago District Council said the temporary ultraviolet treatment plant, borrowed from Selwyn District Council, had been installed and commissioned to meet required drinking water standards.

"This plant provides the necessary protozoa barrier (required under the current legislative framework) and will remain in place until the water treatment plant upgrades are completed."

Ranfurly residents were advised to:

• Flush plumbing system - run all cold water taps for at least 5 minutes to clear water from your pipes

• Flush appliances - clean and flush coffee machines, ice makers and water dispensers etc.

• Flush header tanks to ensure turnover of fresh water

• Replace or clean water filters.

Conserve water notices and boil water advisories may still be issued if source water conditions exceeded the capability of the temporary UV treatment system, the council said.

PATEAROA

A boil water advisory for Patearoa remains in effect. The council said work to upgrade the settlement's treatment plant was being prioritised and progressing well.

"We will continue to keep the community updated."

People could get water from a tanker near the Patearoa pub (80 Patearoa Rd).

Due to freezing temperatures, water in the tankers may be frozen in the early morning. For easier access, the council recommended collecting water in the afternoon.

"Council acknowledges the inconvenience this advisory caused and sincerely thank the residents for their patience, cooperation and resilience throughout this period.

"We appreciate everyone’s continued support as we work to deliver safe, reliable drinking water for all our communities."

- Allied Media