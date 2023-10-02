Shearer adds new title to his resume

You are not permitted to download, save or email this image. Visit image gallery to purchase the image.
Central Otago shearer Leon Samuels has added another national title to his impressive resume.
But it was Samuels who came out on top.
The win cemented his place in the New Zealand transtasman team, and adds to his growing list of national titles — in April he became the first South Island shearer to win the New Zealand Shears open title in three decades.
Shearing is in the blood for Samuels — both parents were in the industry — and he had been around it since he was born, he said.
While he has been shearing for more than 25 years, he has only been competing for the past four or five years.
"I think [shearing is] just a real good buzz," he said.
"Quietly I’m a competitive person, I like competing with other people — I try not to show it but there’s a competitiveness ...
A passion for the industry is something Australia-based New Zealand shearing legend Samson Te Whata is imparting in to the next generation of young Australian shearers and woolhandlers.
For the second time, Te Whata lead an Australian Regional Enterprise Development Institute First Nation indigenous contingent to Alexandra for the Merino Shears.
He hoped the experience the team gained would benefit the industry back home.
After winning the open woolhandling title South Otago woolhandler Tia Potae is set to join Samuels in the New Zealand transtasman team.