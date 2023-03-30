Thursday, 30 March 2023

Highway reopens after truck crash

    By Oscar Francis
    The police serious crash unit has been notified after a truck rolled near Clinton, closing a highway for a time.

    A police spokesman said officers were called after a truck rolled on a corner on Gorge Rd (State Highway 93) about 9.45am today.

    The driver was out of the truck and there were no reports of injuries.

    A tow had been arranged for and the serious crash unit had been notified, likely due to the crash involving a truck, the spokesman said.

    A Fire and Emergency New Zealand spokeswoman said no persons were trapped.

