Highway reopens after truck crash

The police serious crash unit has been notified after a truck rolled near Clinton, closing a highway for a time.

A police spokesman said officers were called after a truck rolled on a corner on Gorge Rd (State Highway 93) about 9.45am today.

The driver was out of the truck and there were no reports of injuries.

A tow had been arranged for and the serious crash unit had been notified, likely due to the crash involving a truck, the spokesman said.

A Fire and Emergency New Zealand spokeswoman said no persons were trapped.

oscar.francis@odt.co.nz