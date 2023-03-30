Highway reopens after truck crash

You are not permitted to download, save or email this image. Visit image gallery to purchase the image.
The police serious crash unit has been notified after a truck rolled near Clinton, closing a highway for a time.
A police spokesman said officers were called after a truck rolled on a corner on Gorge Rd (State Highway 93) about 9.45am today.
The driver was out of the truck and there were no reports of injuries.
A tow had been arranged for and the serious crash unit had been notified, likely due to the crash involving a truck, the spokesman said.
A Fire and Emergency New Zealand spokeswoman said no persons were trapped.