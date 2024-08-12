New licensing system gets approval from anglers

PHOTO: ODT FILES

Trout anglers in Otago have given their fishing experience the big thumbs up under a new licensing system for back-country rivers, a riverside survey has found.

The "designated waters" system was launched in the 2023-24 fishing season for nine "pressure-sensitive" rivers that were formerly classed as back country waters.

Otago Fish & Game officer Mason Court said in a statement that the new system was introduced after anglers perceived that some back-country rivers were too crowded and the fish in them were sensitive to angling pressure.

Fish & Game rangers monitored those fisheries extensively last summer and surveyed anglers on the riverbanks.

"Keeping a closer eye on these rivers required a lot of effort by rangers, because they are generally remote places", Mr Court said.

"Our surveys found more than 80% of trout anglers were satisfied with their fishing experience on designated waters fisheries.

"Nearly all anglers we spoke to were delighted to be outdoors in the stunning Otago back country, enjoying the breathtaking scenery, world-class rivers, and the opportunity to catch some truly memorable trout."

Only 3% of the total anglers surveyed were unhappy with their fishing experience, citing fish size and numbers, catchability, and other anglers’ presence as the reasons for their dissatisfaction.

Another 14% of anglers surveyed were neutral, although notably most of them had just begun fishing for the day.

Mr Court said the designated waters licence aimed to disperse angling pressure and limit the likelihood of anglers encountering each other in remote fisheries.

"A big attraction of these fisheries is the idea of escaping alone into the wilderness, so we’re aiming to create a better experience for anglers."

He said 63% of resident anglers surveyed felt more comfortable making the long trip to fish Otago’s designated waters now that the new licence had been implemented.

"This survey result is significant because many of Otago’s Designated Waters are a substantial drive from the nearest town, and many resident anglers said they had been hesitant to make these trips if they thought the rivers were too crowded."

Mr Court reminded anglers that buying a designated waters licence did not guarantee exclusive rights to the river.

He said Otago Fish & Game was grateful to anglers who took the time to talk to honorary rangers and staff conducting the surveys.

"This data is crucial in understanding the effect this new licence has had on anglers, both residents and non-residents alike, and sensitive fisheries."

Otago Fish & Game will continue monitoring its designated waters fisheries in the 2024-25 season.