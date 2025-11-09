Duntoon Hotel gas leak under investigation

PHOTO: ALLIED MEDIA FILES

A gas leak at the Duntroon Hotel earlier this week is still being investigated.

The road was closed down while Weston, Kurow and Duntroon volunteer fire brigades attended the gas leak on Monday, Fire and Emergency New Zealand Waitaki group manager Mike Harrison said.

"They had to evacuate the surrounding area and ventilate the building to allow the gas to dissipate into the air," Mr Harrison said.

"Our people take those jobs very, very seriously and carefully to make sure we don’t put any more risk to what is already a dangerous situation."

He also praised the response from the hotel staff.

"The hotel did exactly the right stuff when they recognised that there was a gas leak. They called 111 straight away, our firefighters were able to attend pretty quickly and deal with it appropriately for a good outcome."

Mr Harrison said the investigation into the cause of the leak was ongoing as of Wednesday this week.