Grant boosts playground project

Kaka Point playground project committee members at the playground yesterday are (from left) Bronwyn Maguire, Kate McKeever, Anna Cross and Kim Ryan. PHOTO: RICHARD DAVISON

A new Catlins playground will have a significant cultural leaning, including verse from a well-known local poet.

Coastal community Kaka Point, which is nearing a rebuild of its "ageing" 30-year-old oceanside playground, received a major boost towards the $650,000 project recently, thanks to a $120,000 grant from the Otago Community Trust (OCT).

Project spokeswoman Anna Cross said she hoped work would begin on the new playground — which would contain poetry from former resident Hone Tūwhare and other "cultural" elements — in October.

The group had been "overwhelmed" by support for the project, from extensive local fundraising, the Clutha District Council, and grants including the recent OCT boost, Ms Cross said.

"We think the inclusion of Hone Tūwhare’s poetry in the design, a significant Māori literary figure who made Kaka Point his home, is quite special and strengthens the cultural identity of the space.

"The playground design will also incorporate te ao Māori, including murals and informative signs sharing local history, as well as bilingual information panels highlighting native plants."

A concept image of the new Kaka Point playground. IMAGE: SUPPLIED

She said the project had arisen in 2020, as the town — home to many holiday cribs — began to see an increase in families choosing to live there permanently, and it hosted visitors year-round.

"The existing playground had become outdated and lacks modern, age-appropriate equipment. It wasn’t reflecting the unique natural and cultural environment of Kaka Point, so we wanted to create a safe, engaging and inclusive play space for all."

The playground’s centre point would be a lighthouse slide, reflecting nearby tourist attraction the Nuggets Lighthouse.

"We’ve worked closely with [designer] the Playground Centre to reflect and connect to our local environment by incorporating elements that define our area.

"We’re hoping to create a vibrant, inclusive and culturally enriched space for locals and visitors alike."

The grant was one of a total $926,085 issued by OCT during its May distribution.

Other major recipients included the Mihiwaka-Kāpukataumahaka/Mt Cargill Habitat Restoration project ($40,000); He Waka Kōtuia Trust ($50,000); and $150,000 for the Millers Flat Community Reserve rejuvenation project.