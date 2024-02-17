Obituary: business leader had a need for speed

Bike enthusiast Neville Hayes with two mighty machines at an Otago Museum exhibition in 2006. Photo: ODT files NEVILLE HAYES

Businessman, motorcycle enthusiast

Neville "Nev" Irving Hayes was the quintessential Southern man, whose word and a handshake were his bond.

The son of Norman and Gwen Hayes was born in Invercargill on December 1, 1954. He died on January 11, aged 69.

As a young man he enjoyed tennis and water skiing, and was an accomplished Southland representative football player.

Neville, the great-grandson of the founder of renowned Invercargill hardware firm E Hayes and Sons, Ernest Hayes, inherited more than a business from his forefathers when he became managing director in 2005 after his father died — he also inherited a family passion for motorcycles and motor racing.

He bought his first motorcycle, a BSA 250, at age 14 — the first in a lifetime collection.

Nev only every considered himself to be an average rider, but he enjoyed every minute he dabbled in racing, speedway, motocross and road racing.

As an accomplished mechanic, Neville also spannered for national motorcycle rider Roger Freeth, who became a house guest during visits to the city.

In 1977, the Hayes’ passion for motorsport led to Norman and Neville securing the iconic Burt Munro collection of parts and motorcycles, which included the "The Munro Special" Indian Scout motorcycle.

A blank cheque offer from an American buyer during a middle-of-the-night phone call to Neville was bluntly declined.

Nev and his father wanted to see the collection remain in the South where it belonged, and gave it a place to call home.

In 2014 their personal collection went on display at The E Hayes Motorworks collection.

The collection helped make up the props of Roger Donaldson’s film about Burt Munro’s life, The World’s Fastest Indian.

Each year, thousands of enthusiasts attending the Burt Munro Challenge visit the E Hayes store to view the original Indian Scout motorcycle.

Nev loved the motorcycle industry for the lifelong friendships it developed.

He had been heard to say "in my experience, you don’t get many a ... holes in the motorcycle fraternity. They are generally are a good bunch of people..."

Teretonga racetrack was once hired so he could share his passion for bikes with others.

Nev, the "long-haired lout", started work at the company in 1972 as delivery boy — on the lowest rung, where he could learn about the business from the bottom up. Any top position was going to have to be earned before he got it.

Everyone knew when Nev arrived at work in the morning — his trusty Ariel Square Four motorcycle, which he had restored himself, would rattle all the shop windows on his way down the drive.

It was at the shop he truly discovered how much of a people-person he was — especially interacting with the customers and working with the staff. The staff loved Nev as well, and all attended his funeral service, where his family, friends and colleagues packed in to say their farewell.

He was known for special character traits, such as the special knack he had for remembering people’s names, random statistics and event details like no other.

In business, he became widely respected and valued for his hard work, old school business principles and ethics.

He had the knack of telling stories, and was never short of a witty comeback.

His family knew Nev did not suffer any hint of a fool on the road. His "road rage" caused some embarrassing moments, but left fond memories and smiles for them.

His wicked sense of humour manifested itself through his colourful and cherished tie collection.

Family and friends wore some of his tie collection at his funeral service, while many were sown together and draped his casket.

He is survived by his partner Vicki, two children Jarn and Clelia, and grandson Levi.

By Toni McDonald