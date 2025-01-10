Notes from the slip, January 10th

Jacob Duffy. PHOTO: GETTY IMAGES

The Southland Tribune has renamed the Otago Volts and the Otago Sparks, and editor Logan Savory might just have a point.

He is making a principled stand by now referring to them as the Southern Volts and the Southern Sparks.

``It's time those at Otago Cricket HQ finally acknowledge who they actually represent,'' he wrote in a column.

``It just doesn't make any sense that Southland would be represented by a team called Otago.

``I can't imagine Northern Districts being named Waikato and then expecting the people of Bay of Plenty to feel connected to that team.''

A former Otago Cricket Association chief executive, the late Ross Dykes, was very open to the idea.

But Otago has a long history which dates back to 1864 when they hosted Canterbury in the country's maiden first-class game. That history has formed the main objection to a name change.

``If history is the sticking point for the cricketing toffs scared of change then at the very, very least the Otago name could remain in place for the four-day first-class Plunket Shield competition,'' Savory wrote.

``The renamed Southern Volts team would then line up in the white ball List A and T20 formats.''

It is an idea Otago spearhead and Lumsden's finest Jacob Duffy would probably get behind.

The Southlander has carried the Volts attack for yonks and has been in the top five wicket-takers in the Plunket Shield for four of the past five seasons.

But the experienced right-armer has had to patiently wait for more opportunities at international level.

There have been some good players ahead of him, to be fair. But anyone surprised by how the 30-year-old has performed during the Sri Lankan tour has not watched enough domestic cricket.

He is a quality bowler who has earned his moment in the spotlight.

The declaration

Look out for our interview with rising Dunedin umpire Kannan Jagannathan in the next week or so.

He was promoted to the national panel this season having clawed his way up the ranks.

To get there he survived many, many cold days standing out in the middle during Dunedin's club season, which is proof he does not always make sound decisions.

The 38-year-old also has two degrees, one diploma and has digested the laws of cricket which is a crazy and complex game.

He is a thoughtful chap and his views on umpiring will change the way you think about the people in the middle.

