Timing perfect, tournament CEO says

Dunedin is preparing to help host next year’s Fifa World Cup at a time of heightened enthusiasm for women’s sport, the tournament’s chief executive says.

Dave Beeche said there had been an "explosion" of interest in football, and in other women’s sport.

He visited Dunedin yesterday, when tournament mascot Tazuni put in an appearance at Logan Park and on the same day as tickets for individual fixtures became available.

Some multi-game venue deals had previously gone on sale.

Beeche said demand for tickets for the tournament hosted by New Zealand and Australia had been strong, particularly from the United Kingdom, United States and China.

Dunedin is to host six games, including the Football Ferns’ clash against Switzerland.

Looking forward to Fifa World Cup matches being hosted in Dunedin next year are Southern United football players, tournament chief executive Dave Beeche, Dunedin Mayor Jules Radich and mascot Tazuni. Photo: Peter McIntosh

Beeche noted the World Cup was being staged within a year of New Zealand hosting the women’s Rugby World Cup.

"I think the timing’s perfect for this tournament," he said.

"This will be a major event for New Zealand, like it’s not seen before."

England’s Lionesses played in front of a crowd of 87,192 at Wembley and a BBC television audience that peaked at 17.5 million, when they beat Germany in the Women’s Euro 2022 championship final.

Beeche said Dunedin’s covered stadium would be "handy" during the winter scheduling.

The Netherlands, a finalist in 2019, has two games in Dunedin.

Tessa Nicol. Photo: Gregor Richardson

"The Otago population have proven they come out and support big events, so we’re really looking forward to delivering a massive showpiece here for the region," Beeche said.

Dunedin coach Tessa Nicol, who played the sport for about two decades, said she was emotional when she found out the World Cup was coming to New Zealand and Australia.

She was heartened by programmes that had been developed to include girls in recent years.

"It’s not just about the World Cup coming. It’s about what comes afterwards, so we want to make sure that the legacy we’re creating here is long-lasting."

Dunedin Mayor Jules Radich said the city’s appearance on the world stage would be helpful for tourism.

He encouraged people to buy tickets early to be sure of securing good seats.

