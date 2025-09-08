Australia win to level series with Black Sticks women

Mariah Williams of Australia. PHOTO: GETTY IMAGES

Australia turned the tables on the Black Sticks women with a 1-0 win in the second game in the Oceania Cup in Darwin on Saturday.

Mariah Williams scored from a penalty corner in the 56th minute for the Hockeyroos, who had been stunned 1-0 by the New Zealand women in the opening game.

The Black Sticks delivered a composed and committed performance that had Australia under pressure at times.

Grace O’Hanlon was outstanding again in goal, making several big saves across all four quarters.

Riana Pho stepped up with a brilliant defensive effort in the second quarter, cutting off a dangerous shot in front of an open goal.

New Zealand’s best chance came from a full-length counter-attack in the third quarter, but the final pass just did not connect in the circle.

With five minutes to go, Australia found a breakthrough from a deflection off a penalty corner.

Despite a strong push in the final stages, the Black Sticks could not find the equaliser.

The sides were playing again last night to decide who would qualify for the 2026 World Cup.

The Black Sticks men followed their first-up 2-0 loss with a 4-1 loss to Australia.

New Zealand started with high energy, but Australia struck early with a smart deflection goal in the opening quarter.

The Black Sticks created chances of their own, and goalkeeper Matthew Ruetsch came up big with a huge save in the second quarter, stopping a one-on-one from the top of the circle.

Later, Simon Yorston produced a clutch defensive play, swatting away a penalty corner flick with a sharp block over the baseline.

Play was briefly halted in the second quarter when a pitch marker lifted and created a hole, a rare scene at this level.

After repairs, Australia picked up the pace and fired in three more goals.

The final say at least belonged to New Zealand when Jonty Elmes, the under-21 squad member, scored his ninth senior international goal from a late penalty corner.

It meant Australia clinched the men’s Oceania Cup title, and last night’s third game was a dead rubber. — Allied Media