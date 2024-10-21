Taieri show glimpse of potential with first win

Photo: file

Anderson's Bay Campbell turned up the pressure to post a convincing win over Balmacewen 1 in the Dunedin interclub competition on Saturday.

In the No 1 singles, Matthew Campbell (Anderson’s Bay Campbell) came out firing against the in-form Hugo Barsby.

In a tight first set, Campbell’s lefty serve was creating problems as he won it 6-4.

Growing with confidence and aggression, Campbell raced through the second set to win the match 6-4, 6-0.

Andy Bay Campbell then made it 2-0 as Sergey Sanin and Jeff Elliotte beat Gerard Farrell and Zane Gray 6-3, 6-4.

With Balmacewen needing a big win to stay in the tie, Farrell had an impressive 6-1, 6-3 victory over Sanin.

In the final doubles, the combination of youth and experience got Andy Bay Campbell over the line as Campbell and Elliotte beat Barsby and Gray 7-6 (7-5), 6-3.

In the other men’s tie, Taieri got their first win of the season, against Andy Bay Smith.

At top singles, Sasha Milentijevic-Vague put Andy Bay Smith up 1-0 as he beat Charlie Byers 7-5, 6-1.

Jaden Grinter and Connor Morrison then got one back for Taieri as they beat Marshall McChlery and Jake Gilchrist 6-1, 6-2.

in the No 2 singles, the much-improved Morrison was too strong for McChlery, winning 6-2, 6-0 and sealing the tie.

Taieri picked up the last doubles to give them a 3-1 win. Although they miss the playoffs starting next week, the mix of youngsters and veterans bodes well for Taieri’s future.

On the women’s side, the two Andy Bay teams continued their good form with impressive wins.

The Andy Bay Sharks team of Jenna Bowie, Emma Jackson and Angela Fitzgerald were too strong for the Balmacewen team of Crystal Chiang, Tessa Richardson and Ella Richardson, winning 4-0.

In singles, Bowie beat Chiang 7-5, 6-3 and Jackson beat Tessa Richardson 6-3, 6-4.

Fitzgerald showed her class in doubles as she won both matches in convincing fashion.

The other women’s tie between Andy Bay Dolphins and Mornington ended in a 4-0 sweep for the Dolphins.

Aminah Ahmad, Jess Willans and Simone Hart continued their good form as they beat Georgie Lawson, Amelia McKeown and Amelia Holmes.

By Paddy Ou