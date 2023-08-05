All Blacks v Wallabies: how the players rated

You are not permitted to download, save or email this image. Visit image gallery to purchase the image.
Otago Daily Times sports editor Hayden Meikle rates the All Blacks after today’s 23-20 win over the Wallabies at Forsyth Barr Stadium.
Will Jordan
8 - The All Blacks’ most consistent threat all game
Shaun Stevenson
5 - Had a few good moments on debut but defence a concern
Brayden Ennor
4 - Never really fired a shot and defence was questionable
Anton Lienert-Brown
5 - Tried hard but still looks rusty
Leicester Fainga’anuku
6 - Decent work rate and used his physicality to good effect
Damian McKenzie
3 - Surely the most forgettable game of his All Blacks career
Finlay Christie
4 - Worked hard but offered little else
Ardie Savea
5 - Oddly subdued in the first half but much better in the second
Sam Cane
6 - Hoed into his work and showed some excellent support play
Samipeni Finau
6 - Anonymous in the first half hour but otherwise fantastic on debut
Sam Whitelock
8 - Phenomenal shift from the old warrior, whose work in the loose was remarkable
Brodie Retallick
4 - Off early with injury
Nepo Laulala
5 - Solid effort without doing too much
Samisoni Taukei’aho
5 - As average as everyone in the first half but started second strongly
Tamaiti Williams
4 - Looks the part but is some way off the pace
Reserves
Dane Coles
5 - Enjoyed a good chat with the referee at the end
Ofa Tu’ungafasi
5 - Performed solidly in front of his mate Jason Momoa
Fletcher Newell
4 - Never really seen in open play
Tupou Vaa’i
6 - On earlier than expected and plugged away gamely
Luke Jacobson
4 - No time to make a huge impact
Aaron Smith
10 - We will not see his like again
Richie Mo’unga
8 - Took over the game and landed a clutch penalty for victory
Dallas McLeod
5 - Had a decent run but too soon to know if he is going to be a regular