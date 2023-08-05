Saturday, 5 August 2023

All Blacks v Wallabies: how the players rated

    By Hayden Meikle
    1. Sport
    2. Rugby

    Will Jordan charges forward during today's Bledisloe Cup match against the Wallabies. Photo:...
    Will Jordan charges forward during today's Bledisloe Cup match against the Wallabies. Photo: Getty Images
    Otago Daily Times sports editor Hayden Meikle rates the All Blacks after today’s 23-20 win over the Wallabies at Forsyth Barr Stadium.

     
    Will Jordan
    8 - The All Blacks’ most consistent threat all game

     

    Shaun Stevenson
    5 - Had a few good moments on debut but defence a concern

     

    Brayden Ennor
    4 - Never really fired a shot and defence was questionable

     

    Anton Lienert-Brown
    5 - Tried hard but still looks rusty

     

    Leicester Fainga’anuku
    6 - Decent work rate and used his physicality to good effect

     

    Damian McKenzie
    3 - Surely the most forgettable game of his All Blacks career

     

    Finlay Christie
    4 - Worked hard but offered little else

     

    Ardie Savea
    5 - Oddly subdued in the first half but much better in the second

     

    Sam Cane
    6 - Hoed into his work and showed some excellent support play

     

    Samipeni Finau
    6 - Anonymous in the first half hour but otherwise fantastic on debut

     

    Sam Whitelock
    8 - Phenomenal shift from the old warrior, whose work in the loose was remarkable

     

    Brodie Retallick
    4 - Off early with injury

     

    Nepo Laulala
    5 - Solid effort without doing too much

     

    Samisoni Taukei’aho
    5 - As average as everyone in the first half but started second strongly

     

    Tamaiti Williams
    4 - Looks the part but is some way off the pace

     

    Richie Mo'unga kicks for goal during today's 23-20 win over the Wallabies at Forsyth Barr Stadium...
    Richie Mo'unga kicks for goal during today's 23-20 win over the Wallabies at Forsyth Barr Stadium. Photo: Getty Images

    Reserves

    Dane Coles
    5 - Enjoyed a good chat with the referee at the end

     

    Ofa Tu’ungafasi
    5 - Performed solidly in front of his mate Jason Momoa

     

    Fletcher Newell
    4 - Never really seen in open play

     

    Tupou Vaa’i
    6 - On earlier than expected and plugged away gamely

     

    Luke Jacobson
    4 - No time to make a huge impact

     

    Aaron Smith
    10 - We will not see his like again

     

    Richie Mo’unga
    8 - Took over the game and landed a clutch penalty for victory

     

    Dallas McLeod
    5 - Had a decent run but too soon to know if he is going to be a regular