All Blacks v Wallabies: how the players rated

Will Jordan charges forward during today's Bledisloe Cup match against the Wallabies. Photo: Getty Images

Will Jordan

8 - The All Blacks’ most consistent threat all game

Shaun Stevenson

5 - Had a few good moments on debut but defence a concern

Brayden Ennor

4 - Never really fired a shot and defence was questionable

Anton Lienert-Brown

5 - Tried hard but still looks rusty

Leicester Fainga’anuku

6 - Decent work rate and used his physicality to good effect

Damian McKenzie

3 - Surely the most forgettable game of his All Blacks career

Finlay Christie

4 - Worked hard but offered little else

Ardie Savea

5 - Oddly subdued in the first half but much better in the second

Sam Cane

6 - Hoed into his work and showed some excellent support play

Samipeni Finau

6 - Anonymous in the first half hour but otherwise fantastic on debut

Sam Whitelock

8 - Phenomenal shift from the old warrior, whose work in the loose was remarkable

Brodie Retallick

4 - Off early with injury

Nepo Laulala

5 - Solid effort without doing too much

Samisoni Taukei’aho

5 - As average as everyone in the first half but started second strongly

Tamaiti Williams

4 - Looks the part but is some way off the pace

Richie Mo'unga kicks for goal during today's 23-20 win over the Wallabies at Forsyth Barr Stadium. Photo: Getty Images

Reserves

Dane Coles

5 - Enjoyed a good chat with the referee at the end

Ofa Tu’ungafasi

5 - Performed solidly in front of his mate Jason Momoa

Fletcher Newell

4 - Never really seen in open play

Tupou Vaa’i

6 - On earlier than expected and plugged away gamely

Luke Jacobson

4 - No time to make a huge impact

Aaron Smith

10 - We will not see his like again

Richie Mo’unga

8 - Took over the game and landed a clutch penalty for victory

Dallas McLeod

5 - Had a decent run but too soon to know if he is going to be a regular