All Black squad unlikely to have many surprises

All Blacks (from left) Rieko Ioane, Sam Cane, Sonny Bill-Williams, Aaron Smith and Anton Lienert-Brown model the new playing and new blue training jerseys at their launch in Auckland yesterday. Photo: Getty Images

Outside backs

Ben Smith and Rieko Ioane are the two certainties. Sevu Reece has made a compelling case on the wing for the Crusaders, while George Bridge has impressed as well. The selectors have shown faith in Jordie Barrett and it would not be a surprise to see him picked again. Likewise Waisake Naholo's return to form after a slow start will probably mean he is included.

Midfield

Jack Goodhue, Anton Lienert-Brown and Ryan Crotty - if fit - should all be locks. It will be a shock of Sonny Bill Williams does not make it too, despite concerns about a lack of rugby. Ngani Laumape has been devastating for the Hurricanes and should be picked.

First five-eighths

Beauden Barrett and Richie Mo'unga are the clear-cut top two. Otago's Josh Ioane appears the front-runner for the much-debated third spot after a more than solid debut season with the Highlanders.

Halfbacks

Again Aaron Smith and TJ Perenara are certainties. Brad Weber's form for the Chiefs will make him hard to leave out, although the selectors may opt to take his Chiefs back-up, Te Toiroa Tahuriorangi, as well.

Loose forwards

Kieran Read, Ardie Savea, Sam Cane and Liam Squire are the front-runners. From there it gets murky and competition for spots is hot. Shannon Frizell started the season well, although a drop in form may see him struggle. Luke Whitelock is a reliable performer, while Akira Ioane and Vaea Fifita's names have both been floated as possibilities. Matt Todd is the obvious go-to if a third openside flanker is chosen.

Locks

No surprises here. Sam Whitelock, Brodie Retallick and Scott Barrett will be there and they will go to the World Cup, provided they are fit. Patrick Tuipulotu and Jackson Hemopo will be picked as the next in line should injury occur.

Props

Again do not expect anything too radical. Owen Franks, Joe Moody, Nepo Laulala and Karl Tu'inukuafe should all get spots, as well as Ofa Tu'ungafasi. Tyrel Lomax's rise for the Highlanders this year may win him a place, while Angus Ta'avao will be in with a good shot too.

Hookers

Dane Coles and Codie Taylor get the automatic spots. Liam Coltman was outstanding for the Highlanders and may be in a shootout with Nathan Harris over the coming weeks for the third World Cup position.