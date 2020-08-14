Milestone for Kirkwood

Green Island lock Woody Kirkwood will notch his 50th game for the club tomorrow. PHOTO: PETER MCINTOSH

Woody Kirkwood could not imagine a better game to bring up his 50th senior appearance for Green Island.

The Grizzlies will host Taieri at Miller Park tomorrow.

Dubbed the Battle of the Saddle, it is a traditional rivalry which has gained momentum in recent seasons thanks to a resurgence by Green Island.

For added motivation, there are a couple of trophies on the line as well.

The 21-year-old lock is looking forward to the occasion

"It has always been a good battle between us and Taieri. It will be good," he said.

To have reached the milestone at such a young age is testament to both his ability and durability.

He is a quality lineout jumper and an industrious player who never shirks a ruck.

In the past few seasons, he has carried the ball much more and takes some stopping as well.

His ability has certainly been noticed at the higher level. Last year he played for North Otago in the Heartland Championship and made a telling contribution to its successful Meads Cup campaign.

He also played 53 consecutive games for the John McGlashan College First XV.

"I suppose I was lucky when I turned up because there were not many other locks in the Green Island set-up. I’ve always started and sort of carried on through."

Kirkwood, who has missed only a handful of games for the club since his debut in 2017, is in the wider Otago training squad and is ambitious about his rugby.

An apprentice carpenter, he would like to play professionally and said he would look at heading elsewhere in time should no opportunities open up in Dunedin.

Green Island and Taieri have had contrasting fortunes this season.

The Grizzlies are in eighth place with just two bonus points from five games.

The Eels (23 points) are in pole position with five wins from six games.

But the fixture could be more evenly match than their respective records suggest. While Green Island is winless, it has been very competitive. And Taieri has squeaked through in some very tight tussles.

Four of its five wins have been by three points or fewer.

"We came into the season pretty confident and we’ve got a really good coaching staff. But maybe there are not as many older guys around and we are missing some key players."

Last season No 8 Dylan Nel and Southland midfield back Ray Nu’u made a big impact. In their absence Green Island has lacked some penetration.

In the other premier games, University and Kaikorai are coming off damaging losses and will be keen to bounce back at Logan Park.

Alhambra-Union is chasing a spot in the top six and will want a win against Dunedin at the North Ground, while Southern hosts Zingari-Richmond at Bathgate Park.