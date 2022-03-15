Tuesday, 15 March 2022

Highlanders cancel training as Covid cases rise

    By Adrian Seconi
    1. Sport
    2. Rugby

    The Highlanders at a training session last month. PHOTO: LINDA ROBERTSON
    The Highlanders have been hit hard by Covid-19, but it is not yet clear if their next game in Super Rugby Pacific is at risk.

    A spokesman said there were "a growing number of Covid cases across players and staff''.

    As a precaution, the team had cancelled training and a media conference at 1.30pm.

    "At this point there has been no decision made on Friday’s game."

    The Highlanders are due to play Moana Pasifika at Dunedin's Forsyth Barr Stadium on Friday night.

    A postponement would create more chaos for Moana Pasifika, which has only played one game so far this season.

     

