Toleafoa to start as Lio-Willie given break

All Black Christian Lio-Willie has been given some time off to unpack his suitcase and get settled in Dunedin again.

The powerhouse No 8 made 22 tackles to help Otago beat Southland 24-15 in the NPC opener in Invercargill on Saturday.

But the star loose forward has had a busy few months, and coach Mark Brown said Lio-Willie would take some time off and rejoin the team on Monday.

"We really appreciate what Christian has done for us," Brown said.

"After the All Blacks’ campaign [against France] finished, he just jumped in his car and came down for the Southland game.

"He has been domiciled up in Christchurch for the Super campaign ... and he has had a big few months, culminating in his All Black appearances and also the Super Rugby final.

"He needed a break and now is as good a time as any to give it to him."

Southern’s Konrad Toleafoa will start at No8 for Otago against Hawke’s Bay in Dunedin this Sunday and will be making his debut.

The promising loose forward is a devastating ball-carrier and light on his feet.

There is one other change to the starting lineup.

Jae Broomfield earns promotion from the bench and will start on the right wing ahead of Charlie Powell, who had an underwhelming debut for Otago.

"Charlie has done nothing wrong. In fact, he has been really good with his detail.

"But it is more the fact that we felt Jae has been offering just a little bit more potency on attack, so for that reason he gets the nod."

Otago have strengthened their bench.

Highlanders midfielder Jake Te Hiwi returns from injury (groin) and will start from the pine. He had a hit-out last weekend in the Tuppy Diack Shield and performed strongly.

Te Hiwi set up two tries and dotted down for Otago Metro South in a 52-7 win over Southland Metro.

Highlanders blindside flanker Oliver Haig has also returned from injury (ankle) a little early and he will provide lock and loose forward cover from the bench, while Charles Elton drops out of the game-day squad.

New Zealand under-20 halfback Dylan Pledger replaces Bob Martin and will look to make an impact from the bench.

Prop Rohan Wingham, who was a late scratching last week, has been named in the reserves.

Hawke’s Bay have named an unchanged side after thumping Counties-Manukau 54-14 in the opening round.

NPC

The teams

Otago: Sam Gilbert (captain), Jae Broomfield, Josh Timu, Thomas Umaga-Jensen, Jona Nareki, Cameron Millar, Nathan Hastie, Konrad Toleafoa, Harry Taylor, Will Stodart, Joseva Tamani, Will Tucker, Saula Ma’u, Henry Bell, Abraham Pole. Reserves: Liam Coltman, Ben Lopas, Rohan Wingham, Oliver Haig, Lucas Casey, Dylan Pledger, Jake Te Hiwi, Sam Nemec-Vial.

Hawke’s Bay: Zarn Sullivan, Jonah Lowe, Nick Grigg, Kienan Higgins, Lukas Ripley, Harry Godfrey, Ere Enari, Devan Flanders, Cooper Flanders, Miracle Fai’ilagi, Tom Parsons (captain), Geoff Cridge, Josh Smith, Jacob Devery, Pouri Rakete-Stones. Reserves: Kianu Kereru-Symes, Hadlee Hay-Horton, Lolani Faleiva, Hunter Morrison, Frank Lochore, Folau Fakatava, Lincoln McClutchie, Andrew Tauatevalu.