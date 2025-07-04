Valley, Old Boys looks too close to call

Old Boys' No 8, Junior Fakatoufifita. PHOTO: ODT FILES

No more than three points have separated the two all season.

So, it is safe to say tomorrow’s semifinal between Valley and Old Boys is set to be a humdinger as they fight for a spot in the Citizens Shield final in North Otago.

Valley have been one of the top seeds all season and have beaten Old Boys twice this year: 26-24 on April 26, and 22-19 on June 17.

But Old Boys have proved time and time again that you can never count them out.

The Oamaru side head into the game on a high.

They strung together their best performance of the season to eventually dispatch Athletic Marist 36-24 last weekend in a highly entertaining encounter.

Old Boys halfback Tini Feke ran away with a hat-trick before halftime and young Alex Wilson stepped up off the tee to keep his side in front.

No 8 Junior Fakatoufifita was a massive ball-carrier as always, and will be one for Valley to shut down early.

Valley will be wanting to bounce back and have a fire in the belly after losing their quarterfinal 31-15 to defending champions Excelsior at home last week.

The men from Weston wrapped up the regular season as the top seed and had a rare blip in an otherwise strong campaign to start their playoffs.

However, they still get a shot at the final after the loser of the 1 v 2 quarterfinal is thrown a lifeline.

Valley are always strong up front and prop Jake Greenslade still found his way to the line twice last week.

They will look for the spine they are always known for to step up against a physical Old Boys

Excelsior have the week off after booking their spot in the final.