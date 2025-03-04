Auckland restaurant Monsoon Poon to close after 20 years

Monsoon Poon will close in May. Photo: Supplied

Popular Auckland eatery Monsoon Poon will close in May after almost 20 years.

The building which has housed the Southest Asian restaurant since 2005, on the corner of Lower Hobson St, has been sold and is set for demolition.

In a statement shared to social media on Tuesday, owner Nicola Richards says the closure brings with it "mixed emotions".

"We want to express our deepest gratitude to all of our incredible staff, past and present, who have helped make this place what it is. A huge thank you to our loyal customers, friends and suppliers - your support has meant the world to us. We truly couldn't have done it without you.

"Though we're saying goodbye to this chapter, we will cherish the memories and all the wonderful people we've met along the way," Richards wrote.

"Thank you for the laughter, the conversations, the cocktails, wines, and the shared meals. We will miss you all and will forever be grateful for the experiences and friendships that have come from this place

The final dinner service will be May 3.

Monsoon Poon is the latest in a number of hospitality venues around Auckland that have announced closures.

Late last year, acclaimed restaurant The Grove, once ranked one of the best fine dining establishments in the world, announced its impending closure, along with Peter Gordon's Homeland. K Road restaurant Madame George closed, Ponsonby restaurant SPQR went into liquidation, while Chapel Bar & Bistro, on the same road, went into receivership.