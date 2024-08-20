Business mentoring recognised

PHOTO: SUPPLIED

Mosgiel’s Irene Mosley (centre) receives a pin of recognition from Business Mentors New Zealand chief executive Sarah Trotman (right), in recognition of her work supporting about 40 business owners over the past seven years.

The pair are flanked by BMNZ service delivery executive Brook Tracey.

Business Mentors New Zealand has been matching experienced business professionals with small business owners for more than 30 years, the contract in Otago being held by Business South.

While 40 businesses sounded a lot, some were brief encounters and others had turned into long-term relationships, Mrs Mosley said.

Her most memorable experience was working with Port Chalmers-based business Egg and Spoon, which produces the Wild Fennel brand, and seeing its success, she said.