Growing stocks to grow business

Reefton Distilling Company founder and chief executive Patsy Bass sees growing the company’s whisky stocks as the biggest growth catalyst for the business. PHOTO: SUPPLIED

The West Coast’s Reefton Distilling Company has announced a $2 million capital raise to scale its Moonlight Creek whisky production.

The share offer was first released to existing shareholders who had pre-emptive rights to participate in the investment round.

With $738,000 already raised, the offer went live to the public yesterday via Snowball, an investment platform for private companies and funds.

In a statement, founder and chief executive Patsy Bass said whisky was inherently a long-horizon product and the business was ensuring appropriate investment levels until it had sufficient volumes of matured whisky ready for market.

"We see growing our whisky stocks as the biggest growth catalyst for the business and believe that our continued investment into Reefton Distilling Co’s whisky vault lays a path forward to deliver products for the global market, which in turn underpins the value of the business as a whole," she said.

The first B Corp certified whisky distillery in New Zealand laid down its first Moonlight Creek Single Malt whisky in 2022.

Only 1000 bottles of the distillery’s first ever whisky release, Moonlight Creek "Pioneer" would be available exclusively by ballot later this year.

— APL