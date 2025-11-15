Oritain acquires three European labs

Pioneering Dunedin-founded business Oritain is expanding its scientific network through the phased acquisition of three leading European laboratories.

The company, which uses forensic science to determine product provenance, invested in Agroisolab in Germany in 2023 and Advanced Isotopic Analysis (AiA) in France and Imprint Analytics in Austria this year.

Co-founder and chief scientist Prof Russell Frew said Oritain had recently started the integration process for all three laboratories.

While the purchase prices were not available, Prof Frew confirmed staff at the three laboratories had been retained.

Oritain’s founding facility and centre of excellence for forensic origin verification, Isotrace, in Dunedin, continued to play a key role in advancing research, developing analytical standards and training the next generation of forensic scientists.

Founded in 2008 by Prof Frew and Dr Helen Darling, Oritain applied forensic and data science to prove the origin of a product.

Oritain’s technical advisory committee comprises Prof Russell Frew (co-founder and chief scientist, Oritain and Isotrace), Dr Sylvain Berail (co-founder and chief executive Advanced Isotopic Analysis), Dr David Psomiadis (co-chief executive Imprint Analytics), Dr Bernd Bodiselitsch (founder and co-chief executive Imprint Analytics), Dr Markus Boner (chief executive Agroisolab), Katy Wedekind-Boner (chief financial officer Agroisolab) and (front) Oritain chief executive Alyn Franklin. Photo: supplied

Its science could pinpoint the exact area a product or raw material came from, within metres, and it protected the brands of both New Zealand and international companies, including global names. It has more than 220 staff, with more than half based in New Zealand.

Agroisolab was described as a European leader in agricultural and timber traceability. Oritain recently launched leather and timber verification, including a partnership with World Forest ID to scientifically verify the harvest origin of forest-based commodities under deforestation regulations like the European Union Deforestation Regulation (EUDR).

AiA was a pioneer in non-traditional isotope analysis for extractives, agrifood (wine, tea) and environmental studies while Imprint Analytics focused on the analytical authentication of cotton, food, cosmetics and pharmaceuticals.

In a statement, Oritain said the laboratories formed a globally distributed scientific network with unmatched specialisation across isotopic, elemental and molecular analysis.

The expanded footprint increased testing speed, enhanced analytical capabilities, and provided greater access to verification services. Representatives from each laboratory also joined a newly formed Technical Advisory Committee. Oritain also unveiled a new membership model designed to bring together responsible buyers — retailers and brands — and suppliers committed to traceability.