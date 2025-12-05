Air NZ updates power bank rules

Air NZ has tightened rule on how and when power banks can be used on flights. Photo: Getty Images

Air New Zealand has updated its rules on the use of portable power banks on flights, following bans by multiple international airlines.

Power banks use lithium-ion batteries, which are known to be highly flammable and difficult to extinguish if they go on fire.

The airline's chief risk and safety officer, Nathan McGraw, confirmed that from December 9, customers would not be allowed to carry more than two power banks per person, and they could not be used during take-off, landing or while taxiing on the runway.

McGraw said the changes had been made to "keep everybody on board safe".

Last month, Jetstar confirmed it would ban the use of portable power banks from December 15 for all of its flights, due to safety risks of damaged or defective lithium battery-powered devices.

Multiple international airlines including Singapore Airlines, Thai Airways, South Korean Airlines, Qantas, Virgin and China Airlines banned the use of power banks on flights earlier this year.

McGraw said power banks on Air New Zealand flights would now need to be kept either under the seat in front of the passenger or in the seat back pocket. The power banks could not be placed in bags in overhead lockers.

They could not be used to charge or power other devices during taxi, take-off or landing, and could not be recharged using in-seat or in-flight power outlets. They were already not allowed in checked baggage, he said.

"Based on information from the International Civil Aviation Organisation, we've chosen to make these changes ahead of formal regulatory updates.

"This proactive step aligns with international aviation safety best practice. Safety is our highest priority, and this change is all about keeping our customers and crew safe."