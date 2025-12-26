Hesitation over Bremworth buy

The Commerce Commission said it was not convinced at this stage a takeover of Bremworth Carpets by US-based Mohawk Industries would not reduce competition. PHOTO: SUPPLIED

The Commerce Commission has competition concerns about a takeover that would bring the country’s two biggest carpet manufacturers under a single owner.The regulator said it was not convinced at this stage that a takeover of Bremworth Carpets by US-based Mohawk Industries, which owns Godfrey Hirst and Feltex, would not reduce competition.

‘‘We are currently not satisfied that the proposed acquisition will not have, or would not be likely to have, the effect of substantially lessening competition in one or more relevant markets,’’ the commission said in a statement.

Among the commission’s concerns were the impact on competition by having the two leading domestic carpet makers and suppliers owned by the same company, the impact on prices, whether there was sufficient competition from other manufacturers or importers and the effect on customers.

The commission had been due to make a decision before Christmas but has now pushed that out to mid-March next year, with the prospect that it might be extended further.

Bremworth’s board agreed in October to a takeover by Mohawk Industries, for between $70 million and $77m, through an agreed scheme of arrangement, which requires a lower level of shareholder approval.

It followed the launch of a strategic review in February, and the ousting of directors and the chief executive in a boardroom coup this year.

At the time, Bremworth chairman Rob Hewett said the buyout agreement was the best outcome for shareholders after it looked at several potential buyers, and was unanimously backed by the board.

The company has struggled amid declining market share as it decided to stop making synthetic carpets in 2020 and sell only wool products, a decision which it backtracked on this year.

Its Napier plant was severely damaged by Cyclone Gabrielle in 2023.