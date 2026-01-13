Cafe to open at end of year

Coffee Culture has confirmed its plans to open a second cafe in Dunedin at this historic building at the corner of George and Saint Andrew Sts. The image depicts an artist’s impression of the cafe. PHOTO: SUPPLIED

National cafe chain Coffee Culture has confirmed its plans to open a second store in Dunedin.

Resource consent was granted by the Dunedin City Council in November for alterations to the facade of a character-contributing building at the corner of George and St Andrew Sts for use as a proposed new cafe.

Coffee Culture director Sacha Coburn confirmed the historic corner-store building, constructed about 1882, would be the location for its planned second cafe in the city.

"We used to have a store on Albion Lane and we’re excited to be back in the heart of the city.

"It’s also an exciting opportunity for someone experienced in hospo who’d like to own their own coffee shop — our model involves partnering with local operators to keep a community focus and to keep profits local."

The lease had been signed, and the cafe was expected to open towards the end of this year.

At least 10 new jobs would be created.

Coffee Culture set up a franchise at the former Roslyn fire station in 2014.

It was a unique store that honoured the heritage of the fire station, and they hoped to create "something equally impressive and respectful" in the new historic space, she said.

"I was in Dunedin over the Christmas break showing my son all my old haunts from my days in Dunedin — law school, Pirates Rugby Club, Dunedin Operatic Society, and of course the Rob Roy for ice creams.

"I’m really looking forward to spending even more time in a city that has such an interesting mix of old and new."

Coffee Culture, founded in Christchurch, lists a total of 20 South Island stores (11 in Christchurch) and one in Hamilton.

tim.scott@odt.co.nz