City firm in hydro scheme fast-track bid

Otututu River hydro map. PHOTO: SUPPLIED

A Dunedin energy company has applied for fast-track approval for a proposed 11MW hydro-electric power scheme on a West Coast river.

Otututu Energy Ltd has submitted an application to Regional Development Minister Shane Jones to construct an 11MW hydro-electric scheme in the Otututu (Rough) River.

The proposal was consistent with at least eight of the 10 eligibility criteria in the Bill, the application said.

The company was seeking financial support to complete the engineering design and environmental assessments, along with 50% of equity for construction works, it said.

Based on a potential 11.1MW generation capability and a base unit rate of 13 cents per kWhr — which had been identified at the company’s Reefton hub — initial revenue had been forecast at $12.6 million gross a year.

The hydro scheme would be a "credible and regionally significant addition" to the West Coast and complement Westpower Ltd’s proposed Waitaha hydro scheme to the south of Hokitika.

The river is located between Greymouth, Westport and Reefton, which the application said was "not recognised as having any outstanding natural features or significant ecological values".

It was proposed the hydro scheme would be positioned in the Grey Valley, north of Hokitika, extend over a number of land tenures and require "significant" earthworks and vegetation clearance.

Water would be collected via a head pond within the Otututu River to an intake gallery above the confluence with Mirfin Creek.

Water would then be conveyed via a 6m-wide corridor stretching 8km through conservation land to a powerhouse to be located on land owned by Otututu Farms Ltd.

It would then be returned in full to the Otututu River, about 8km downstream of the head pond intake.

Otututu Energy had engaged with key stakeholders in the region.

Westpower’s transmission assets ran through the Mirfin family’s property near the proposed powerhouse for the scheme, and they had confirmed they could accept additional energy into their network and provide their support to the proposal.

The West Coast Fish & Game Council had raised concern that the Otututu River was renowned for trophy-sized brown trout.

Otututu Energy had also initiated consultation and met with executives from Te Rūnanga o Ngāti Waewae — the Papatipu Rūnanga, which holds exclusive rangatiratanga of the Otututu catchment — and had identified potential to offer a "minor shareholding" to Ngāti Waewae Holdings Ltd.

Under a model where Ngāi Tahu made a 50% investment to the company, it would be able to offer a 10% share to Nga Rūnanga.

"Otututu Energy are hopeful to welcome Ngāti Waewae as a shareholder in the company as the project develops and the timing is appropriate", the application said.

