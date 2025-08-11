Clumps of hair pulled out in late night assault

A young woman had clumps of hair ripped from her scalp and took multiple blows to the head during an alleged assault by a teenage girl in central Dunedin.

The 20-year-old woman was assaulted by an 18-year-old girl after a verbal altercation between the pair while they stood at the intersection of George St and Moray Pl at 1am on Sunday, Sergeant Matt Lee, of Dunedin, said.

The two were unknown to one another.

When the teenager started to punch the woman in the head and rip her hair out in clumps, the 20-year-old’s friend attempted to intervene and stop the assault.

However, the teenager’s 19-year-old friend stopped her from doing so and slapped her across the face.

Police arrived and arrested the teenager and her friend.

During their arrest, the 18-year-old then began to resist and started kicking and pinching the arresting officer.

She was charged with assault with intent to injure, assaulting police and resisting police, and was bailed to appear in Dunedin District Court at a later date.

Her 19-year-old friend was released with a formal warning from police, Sgt Lee said.

