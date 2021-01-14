Mall highlights Dunedin landmarks in display

Wall Street Mall has been turned into a Dunedin street art gallery, highlighting 12 distinctly Dunedin attractions with ‘‘Then and Now’’ photos. PHOTO: GERARD O’BRIEN

Wall Street Mall has become a tasting platter for Dunedin tourists.

It has been turned into a street art gallery, highlighting 12 distinctly Dunedin attractions with "Then and Now" photos of attractions including Olveston, St Clair Beach, Otago Museum and Orokonui.

Wall Street Mall marketing consultant Anna Schmid said they were designed to encourage people to visit them.

"We live in a beautiful city and being that Wall Street Mall is the home of the historic manuka causeway, we felt this was a good fit for us and a way for us to promote Dunedin."

Miss Schmid said the initiative was inspired by the fact Dunedin retailers were facing one of their toughest challenges at the moment.

"Pressures from online shopping, limited parking and reduced traffic numbers in the city, no cruise ship market and time availability of consumers to shop — this is shown by another two shops closed on the main street in the last couple of weeks."

She said the majority of businesses were locally owned and operated, so the aim with marketing for Wall Street Mall was to design marketing activities that brought life and people back into the CBD to support local businesses.

"With the unique circumstances of Covid-19 and the environment it has created, we anticipated that in January we would need to target the local tourists, and encourage them to explore and support local.

"We have worked with the Dunedin City Council and other local businesses to showcase 12 distinctly Dunedin attractions with then and now photos.

"Alongside the photos, we have also created a physical printed map, to encourage people to experience these for themselves in real life."

Miss Schmid said all of the artworks would be auctioned after the exhibition and proceeds would go to Dunedin charity Life Matters.

"The last year has been a tough time for a lot of families and we felt that this was a good opportunity for us to be able to support this local charity and local families."

The exhibition will run until January 29.

john.lewis@odt.co.nz