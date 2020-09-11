Millions to boost apprenticeships in South

Dunedin-based Aukaha will receive $2 million to oversee 50 apprenticeships for displaced workers. Photo: File

An Otago rūnaka-based consultancy service is among the recipients of a $14 million Government package for apprenticeships announced by Regional Economic Development Minister Shane Jones today.

Dunedin-based Aukaha will receive $2 million to oversee 50 apprenticeships for displaced workers, Māori, and Pasifika in construction and other priority industries in Dunedin and South and Central Otago over an 18-month period.

Today’s funding is part of the $40 million Regional Apprenticeship Initiative announced in June and will help 350 apprentices get into trades training.

The overall package will be used to support up to 1000 regional apprenticeships in total, a statement issued today said.

‘‘When I announced this new initiative in response to economic impact of the Covid-19 pandemic, I said we wanted to get that funding to the people who needed it within six months,’’ Mr Jones said in the statement.

The first five schemes, which were worth about $12 million for 300 apprenticeships, were announced in July and today Mr Jones announced another six.

The full $40 million would be allocated before Christmas, Mr Jones said.

Today’s funding announcement provided for apprentices at Aukaha, KiwiRail, Northpower, Venture Timaru, Norwood and Fonterra. Photo: KiwiRail

Today’s funding announcement of $14m provided for apprentices at Aukaha, KiwiRail, Northpower, Venture Timaru, Norwood and Fonterra.

Aukaha’s programme would largely focus on getting displaced workers, Māori and Pasifika who were working as unskilled labourers into apprenticeships with small and medium-sized businesses.

The aim was to support one to three apprentices per employer, in Dunedin, South Otago, Central Otago, Queenstown and Wanaka.

Venture Timaru Limited would receive $4 million for 100 new construction industry apprenticeships in the Mid-South Canterbury and North Otago regions.

The Timaru-based economic development agency would work with employers in Ashburton and wider mid-Canterbury, Timaru, Oamaru and wider North Otago to identify apprenticeship opportunities in small and medium-sized businesses.

KiwiRail would receive $4 million for a national programme for up to 100 people entering apprenticeships leading to careers in the rail industry, including mechanical engineering, electrical engineering, electricity supply, rail operations, building, structures and track infrastructure.

The funding would provide development opportunities for new and current staff to promote careers in the rail industry.

Fonterra would receive $1.76 million to expand its ongoing apprenticeship scheme and support another 44 people over two years. Photo: supplied

Fonterra would receive $1.76 million to expand its ongoing apprenticeship scheme and support another 44 people over two years.

Norwood would get $480,000 over two years to support up to 12 apprentices to enter automotive heavy engineering apprenticeships and gain relevant Level 4 qualifications.

The programme would target displaced workers, Māori, Pasifika and women, and would work with three iwi initially – Ngati Kahungungi ki Wairarapa, Ngāti Tūwharetoa and Rongo Whakaata.

Northpower would get $1.5 million for up to 40 people to take up apprenticeships in the electricity industry.

The programme would initially prioritise displaced workers including those who have undertaken pre-trades training and who were looking for work, as well as Māori and Pasifika, Mr Jones said.