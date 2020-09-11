Win a shock to apprentice

Master Builders Southern apprentice of the year Chris O’Connell (25), of Hammond and Campbell Builders, was on the tools, putting up a fence yesterday. PHOTO: PETER MCINTOSH

Chris O’Connell is the South’s building apprentice of the year.

The 25-year-old from Waikaia works at Hammond and Campbell Builders in Dunedin and was announced as the winner of the Master Builders’ apprentice competition last week.

"I was very surprised," he said.

"I only entered the competition to put my best foot forward, to see what happens. Definitely didn’t go into it thinking I would win it."

During the Covid-19 Alert Level 4 lockdown competitors had to write a report on a current or previous project. Then finalists went to Invercargill to complete a two-hour challenge, building a tool box from plans they were given.

Then they were then interviewed by a judging panel, which also watched a site visit carried out by competitors.

The judges said Mr O’Connell had found his niche in the building industry and that "the quality of his workmanship was apparent during the site visit".

They said he demonstrated excellent knowledge of building products and their application.

Mr O’Connell won a $2000 credit at Carters, an Outward Bound entry and flights and accommodation for himself

and three others to the national competition in Auckland in November.

He had worked in farming before he became a building apprentice and has enjoyed the new career.

"I’ve always been a practical guy," he said.

"Building’s cool. You get to see results."

Mr O’Connell said he had had friends asking him about building as a career and he was quick to recommend it.

"It’s a great profession to get into ... in demand and not slowing down anytime soon."

Invercargill apprentices Brendan Smith and Josh Parkill were second and third respectively.