Hamilton Bunnings to trial facial recognition tech

From April, two Bunnings stores in Hamilton will set up the technology to test safeguards are working properly before it is rolled out nationwide. Photo: RNZ

Bunnings Warehouse is introducing facial recognition technology in New Zealand stores in a bid to crack down on high-value theft and serious harm.

From next month, two Hamilton stores will set up the technology to test safeguards are working properly, and it will then be rolled out across the country.

Bunnings manager Melissa Haines said the scale of retail crime was growing - particularly when it came to threatening behaviour by repeat offenders.

"Our number one priority is keeping team and customers safe, and we believe that FRT can play an important role in helping to protect people from violence, abuse and intimidation in our stores by repeat offenders.

"The scale of retail crime in New Zealand is accelerating and shows no signs of stopping."

The company was working with police and Retail NZ, and had "undertaken a thorough assessment process, with privacy, safety and community expectations at the forefront, and we are taking a phased approach to get this right", she said.

"FRT gives us a proactive warning when a serious repeat offender enters the store, so we can act before something happens.

"It adds one more layer to the safety tools we are already using, such as security guards, team member training, body-worn cameras and serious incident response processes."

Last year, three Christchurch supermarkets began trialling FRT, citing regular offenders.

Operator Foodstuffs South Island said it would not be used on teenagers, despite people under 18 making up more than half of those deemed a problem.

A study in 2024 found FRT reduced serious harm in supermarkets by 16%.

Last year the Privacy Commissioner said facial recognition technology in retail outlets had potential safety benefits, despite raising significant privacy concerns.

Haines said the technology would never be used for any purpose other than reducing threatening situations in store.

"The feedback that we've had from over nine out of 10 people is that they really support the use of this technology when it provides and improvement from safety outcomes.

"Whilst it's doing a scan and match against a database of previous known offenders, anyone else that has their initial image scanned, if there's no match then that image is permanently deleted within seconds."

There would be clear signage at the entrance of stores showing that the technology was in use.

"If people are not comfortable entering the store when it does use this technology then that will be their choice... It would be sad if people do have that perspective, but they're obviously entitled to do that.

"For us, we need to make sure that we're looking after our team."

Police have been using the technology for years.