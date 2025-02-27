NZ and Vietnam agree strategic pact

New Zealand and Vietnam have signed a Comprehensive Strategic Partnership, pledging to boost engagement in areas including defence and education.

The nations issued a joint statement on Wednesday, saying Hanoi and Wellington would over the next year develop a joint plan of action focused on strengthening cooperation in areas of political engagement, defence security and oceans, economics trade and investment, climate change, science and technology, education and people-to-people links.

New Zealand Prime Minister Christopher Luxon signed the agreement during a visit to Vietnam to mark 50 years of diplomatic relations between the two countries.

"Strengthening our relationship with Vietnam is incredibly important to New Zealand's economic future, with more opportunities for businesses at home to access this crucial market," Luxon said on Thursday.

"Vietnam is the rising star of Asia, and the opportunities to work together on common goals are enormous."

