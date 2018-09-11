Tuesday, 11 September 2018

Readied for work

    By Simon Hartley
    1. Business

    Photo: Gregor Richardson
    The boom and bucket of Port Otago’s new backhoe dredge up on the wharf at Steamer Basin, in Dunedin’s upper harbour yesterday. Port Otago’s general manager of operations, Kevin Kearney, said that  during routine maintenance of the hydraulic ram, which operates the bucket, it was found that some parts needed to be replaced.

    Those parts arrived earlier this week. The 35m Takutai was bought second-hand from France for $8 million, which included the cost of its delivery in June. It has since undergone trials, and will shortly resume work in the upper harbour.

