Readied for work

Photo: Gregor Richardson

The boom and bucket of Port Otago’s new backhoe dredge up on the wharf at Steamer Basin, in Dunedin’s upper harbour yesterday. Port Otago’s general manager of operations, Kevin Kearney, said that during routine maintenance of the hydraulic ram, which operates the bucket, it was found that some parts needed to be replaced.

Those parts arrived earlier this week. The 35m Takutai was bought second-hand from France for $8 million, which included the cost of its delivery in June. It has since undergone trials, and will shortly resume work in the upper harbour.