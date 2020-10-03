Something fishy afoot in resort

Mt Cook Alpine Salmon has made Queenstown the home of its corporate services, while, director of aquaculture Brian Blanchard takes care of growth out on the canals in Twizel. PHOTOS: SUPPLIED Remarkables Park, there’s a sign for Mt Cook Alpine Salmon. You have heard of salmon swimming upstream, but what about upstairs? Matthew McKew went along to find out what role Queenstown plays in marketing high-quality fish exports to the rest of the world.

Queenstown is not exactly known for its salmon — well, not in New Zealand it isn’t.

However, if you are an American, Chinese, Singaporean or Emirate food supplier, Queenstown really is the capital of high-quality freshwater king salmon — for the world.

Mt Cook Alpine Salmon chief executive David Cole has the certificates to prove that.

"We get independent aquaculture auditors that come through all our operations every year — at the cost of ten of thousands of dollars — but it’s essential for keeping those overseas credentials," he said.

Unlike in salmon farms in many countries, his were low density, running at just 15tonnes to 18tonnes of salmon per cubic metre compared with up to 40tonnes elsewhere.

Inside the Queenstown office.

The farms, based in Tekapo and Twizel, were based in canals formed from mountain runoff, where virginal water constantly washes away any sediment or excretion.

"We don’t use growth hormones or antibiotics — if you go to Norway there is a lot of antibiotic use because they get sea lice."

The salmon spent their early lives in Christchurch before being transported to the farms to grow to harvest size.

The fish were then trucked to Timaru for processing and shipping, or flown out of Christchurch.

But where does Queenstown come into this?

The resort was the glitz and the glamour for Mt Cook Alpine Salmon, the entry point for each new buyer, Mr Cole said.

"Queenstown is an international place, it makes them feel more comfortable being here, as part of that international set, than in Twizel where they feel like, ‘this is a backwater, how long is this business going to be around for?’," he explained.

"They can come to Queenstown and dine out, enjoy all of the benefits of being in an international location and city."

Salmon farm on a Tekapo canal.

That was why having an international airport in the town was "absolutely crucial", Mr Cole said, suggesting the firm "would fold their tent" and leave if development at Tarras saw its demise.

However, it had been a while since anybody wheeled their suitcase from the arrivals lounge; the border closure was stifling the ability to woo new buyers.

Mr Cole understood the closures, but said it was frustrating as nobody would put pen to paper without driving out to see the farms, for fear of social media retribution if there was malpractice.

The border restrictions also meant struggling airlines had been charging more for cargo hauls, which affected exports.

The business issues triggered by Covid-19 had been myriad for Mt Cook Alpine Salmon, affecting from frozen markets to day-to-day operations.

In lockdown, the business was designated an essential service and so operations continued, but workers were fearful of infecting their families.

"We had to buy these electronic temperature guns that we shot at everybody’s forehead each day."

That set-up had come in handy, after a recent outbreak in China from a salmon import — not from Mt Cook Alpine Salmon — led to the Government there only accepting products from farms where staff were temperature checked.

David Cole. PHOTO: ODT FILES

On a positive note, Mr Cole said the farming process was so protracted that the company retained all of its staff, because any stoppage would affect its ability to meet market needs two years down the line.

In fact, 10 new roles had been created at its processing plant in Timaru, and more could be possible when its sixth farm opened in Lower Benmore, just south of Twizel.

Asked how many jobs precisely, Mr Cole said "it depends on the level of mechanisation — automated feeders for example".

He said about 30%-40% of his current workforce were on work visas, many of which were working holidays due to expire.

The pool of New Zealanders in Tekapo and Twizel was fast being exhausted, and New Zealanders could be dissuaded from moving to the remote area.

He said any pay benefits would soon be undermined by a Labour Party promise to increase the minimum wage, and hiking prices to remain competitive in the job market could cause issues selling the product in the United States.

A harvested salmon.

Skilled workers had even needed to come from abroad, with specialists on the farms being employed from South Africa, Scotland and Canada .

Matching Kiwis to jobs and jobs — that pay a decent wage — to Kiwis is a timely concern in the aftermath of Covid-19.

Queenstown leaders continually suggest diversification away from the hard-hit tourism industry.

Perhaps Mt Cook Alpine Salmon is an example of a new future for the resort in encouraging high-profile companies to base their operations here.

"A lot of good quality, experienced people are attracted to Queenstown, but unless they are willing to work in tourism, where are the corporate jobs, the career jobs?"

Mr Cole said an American business was never going to favour Auckland over a Californian city, however Queenstown would not compete as an urban sprawl, but as a well-connected haven with outdoor sport and skiing.

matthew.mckew@odt.co.nz