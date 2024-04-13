Review: Taking stock of how fear has driven us

FEAR: AN ALTERNATIVE HISTORY OF THE WORLD, Robert Peckham, Allen & Unwin

Of the thousands of quotes about fear, perhaps the most famous is US President Franklin Roosevelt’s immortal line that "the only thing we have to fear is fear itself".

As a species, humanity has always been frightened. When not worried about surviving the predations of more ferociously-evolved animals, the vicissitudes of fire and flood, or the various viral and bacterial threats to our existence, there was always the potentially malign interests of our fellow men and women to worry about.

Historian Robert Peckham is only too human and only too prone to fear, as he sets out at the beginning of this engaging and thought-provoking assessment of what keeps us awake at night. He kicks off with a near-death — or at the very least near-severe-injury — experience of his own, analysing what he felt, what others nearby felt, and what his feelings about the incident were in retrospect.

From there Prof Peckham expands his lens to take in all manner of existential threats, from pandemics to warfare, as well as perceived threats such as propaganda or tyranny.

Having been a scholar in several countries, Prof Peckham takes an internationalist approach to his subject, appropriately so as fear is a universal experience. And he is concerned about the big fears: the trivial angsts of the worried are only of passing interest compared to people with genuine reasons to suspect themselves and/or family members could face pain or death.

Claiming that this is an alternative global history is a bit of a stretch, but it certainly offers thoughtful, often amusing insights into various crucial moments or themes in our time on earth.

Peckham’s approach is often anecdotal and reminiscent of Simon Winchester, and these are the best bits of Fear. His overall conclusion is arguable, but the journey there is worth taking.

By MIKE HOULAHAN

Mike Houlahan is the Otago Daily Times political editor.