THE SEVENTH SON

Sebastian Faulks

Penguin Random House

REVIEWED BY CUSHLA McKINNEY

The villain of Sebastian Faulks’ 16th novel, Australian billionaire entrepreneur Lukas Parn, believes the development of self-awareness is what differentiated Neanderthals and Homo Sapiens: an evolutionary leap allowing us to make cathedrals and great art, but also rendering us warlike and prone to psychosis and dementia.

So, with suitably Technobro-messianism, Parn sets out to test his theory by covertly fertilising the ova of an IVF patient at one of his private clinics with a synthetically-generated Neanderthal sperm.

The resulting child, Seth, is followed as he grows to adulthood to identify neurological and psychological differences from his fully-sapient peers, an experiment presumably destined to end in tragedy. I, however, cannot tell you because I did not make it that far.

Despite being described as “a spectacular examination of what it is to be human”, Faulk’s turgid, pseudo-science-laden prose and two-dimensional characters left me cold.

Seth does not see the point of art or anticipate the future, has a sixth sense for animals, is magnetically attractive to women, and generally fails to rise above the stereotypical ‘noble savage’.

His fellow cast members are similarly flat and caricatured, and I did not care enough about any of them to stay the distance.

Cushla McKinney is a Dunedin scientist