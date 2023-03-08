Plenty of delicious uses for stone fruit

PHOTO: GETTY IMAGES

Have you got an over-supply of stone fruit?

We have had an excess of plums this year, so I have felt a bit like Forrest Gump’s friend Bubba did towards shrimp. There are many varieties of plums and they come in shades of red, yellow and green, and can vary in size. They are a good source of vitamins A and C, as well as fibre. Plums contain polyphenol antioxidants, which have positive effects on bone health and may help reduce the risk of heart disease and diabetes. Dried plums are called prunes, which have a well-known laxative effect if too many are consumed.

Fruit chia jam can be made with stonefruit such as plums, or in this case raspberries. It is great on pancakes.

One easy recipe, which was a hit with my kids, was plum chia jam. Jam is soon to be removed from the list of allowable foods to feed children in daycare, so this would be an ideal alternative for the chefs and cooks working in these centres also. Traditional jam requires a lot of sugar unfortunately, so is not a healthy option for children, diabetics or anybody for that matter. The fruit in this recipe can be substituted for any stone fruit.

It is nice dolloped on to porridge on cooler mornings, served with Greek or coconut yoghurt as a snack, on a cheese board alongside cheeses or on top of banana pancakes (recipe included).

Banana pancakes

Ingredients

1 egg

1 ripe banana

½ tsp cinnamon

3 Tbsp rolled oats

1 tsp chia seeds

Method

Mix ingredients together in a blender or food processor.

Heat 1 Tbsp of butter or coconut oil in a fry pan and add small amounts of batter. Cook for about 2 minutes on each side.

Plum chia jam

Ingredients

2 cups plums, roughly chopped, stones discarded

2 Tbsp lemon juice

2 Tbsp maple syrup

2 Tbsp white chia seeds

Method

Add plums, lemon juice and maple syrup to a pot, over medium heat.

Bring to the boil and then turn down the heat to allow plums to simmer and reduce for approximately 10-15 minutes.

Add the chia seeds and allow to cook, while stirring for a further minute before removing from the heat.

Allow to cool at room temperature before transferring to sterilised jars. It will thicken further, once cooled.

Store in the fridge for up to 2 weeks.