Dream kitchens

In today’s open-plan homes, life inevitably revolves around the kitchen. Sculleries, multi-purpose islands and a connection to the outdoors are often on the wish list and many feature a mix of materials. Kim Dungey reports.
Clean lines
The brief for this Wanaka kitchen was for an uncluttered design that fitted with the scale of the surrounding space and the modern architectural style of the family home. There also needed to be a working scullery, an island with seating and a sense of ‘‘rawness’’ to the design that is apparent in the surrounding landscape.
Located at the end of a large, open-plan living and dining area, the kitchen has a galley format and extends into a hidden pantry beyond.
A dark slatted timber louvre on the back wall conceals a heating system. This eliminated the need for steel grilles, and provided texture and structure in the large space.
Kitchen designed by Detail by Davinia Sutton (Christchurch). Joinery manufactured by Masterwood Joinery.
Mechanical magic
The large raised breakfast bar can pivot out from the island, forming a generous dining table for up to eight people.
A skylight above the bench throws natural light into the work space and for this reason, it was felt the kitchen could handle having a darker, more moody colour palette. Cabinetry is finished in prime carob veneer.
Main kitchen: Designed and manufactured by Mastercraft Kitchens Christchurch (Mackay Kitchens and Stairs). Designer: Fleur Jourdain.
Outdoor kitchen: Manufactured by Mastercraft Kitchens Christchurch. Designer: Celia Visser (Auckland).
Statement bench-top
The look was achieved by careful matching of the pattern of black and white marbled granite on corners.
Kitchen designed and manufactured by Mastercraft Kitchens Otago (Mosgiel Kitchens). Designers: Rebecca McGoun & Robyn McFarlane.
Industrial edge
The central counter has a 100mm-thick bench-top made from macrocarpa sleepers. This timber was also used for the drawer and cabinetry fronts, which were ‘‘distressed’’ with chains to provide an aged look.
The outer side of the oven tower is painted with blackboard paint and a steel barn door leads to the scullery.
Kitchen designed and manufactured by Mastercraft Kitchens Southland (Nigel Molloy Joinery). Designer: Anne Finlayson.