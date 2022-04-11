Any number of good reasons

You are not permitted to download, save or email this image. Visit image gallery to purchase the image.
Here are some of the numbers that followed.
2 The amount of people allowed in a lift in the hospital.
4 The number of flights of stairs Dylan ran down rather than take the lift on the fourth day after getting Trikafta.
7 The number of flights of stairs he ran back up, when he realised he was running, to check that this was really happening.
30 The number of countries in the world Trikafta is funded in.
60 The weight in kilograms Dylan thought he would be stuck at, even with his very best efforts of overnight feeds etc.
68 The number of days Dylan has left in the 75 Hard workout challenge that he’s doing with his girlfriend.
70 The weight in kilograms Dylan now hopes to reach.
Two pills a day. One in the morning, one in the evening. When asked about where he’d be without Trikafta, Dylan says, "I’d be dead." He’s frustrated that "we have to wait until things get really bad until we get this. Like I don’t know what is more important than health. And it’s the mental health too of being in the hospital and not being able to work or anything really."
More numbers. Cystic Fibrosis is sometimes characterised as ‘65 roses’ thanks to the cute mispronunciations of a 4-year-old in 1965. People with CF, and supporters of the petition that
43 000 people signed, stood on steps lined with roses to represent those New Zealanders who cannot get, or afford to get, access to Trikafta.
I want to use the word ‘yet’ here. Who can’t get Trikafta yet. In hope that it will happen.
Two of those roses are for Maisy Millwater and her brother Stan.
Some numbers about Maisy.
0 The energy she has to do pretty much anything other than go to work and come home.
3 The number of months until she can take her full licence.
10 The percentage of her body weight she’s lost since we last did this numbers thing.
20-45 The amount of hours she’s working every week.
75 The amount of meals she makes in an average shift.
Lots The number of new plants she’s bought.
I ask her how she feels about not having Trikafta.
"In some ways it is fair and I’m not at that point yet so I’m OK with it at the moment but I don’t think it’s OK to keep it from people," she says.
I don’t like the word ‘yet’ here. It speaks of Maisy’s 100% certainty of a decline in her health, when we know there’s another way. About Dylan, she says "He’s very lucky, but he shouldn’t have had to be lucky." And then we talk about cats.