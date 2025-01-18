Highlights from the Fringe 2025

The Dunedin Fringe has now been entertaining Ōtepoti since 2000 and grown to become the second largest festival of its kind in Aotearoa.

This year the Fringe stretches from March 13-23, presenting its trademark multidisciplinary mix of visual and performance art.

BABYFACE

Nick Tipa blends theatre, music and visual art to explore identity, societal roles and professional wrestling. It’s an unforgettable solo show.

Genderfluid performers Booth the Clown and Jak Darling unite for a whimsical mix of magic, music, puppetry and queer celebration. Their award-winning chemistry promises a joyful and unapologetically silly experience.

Join Lily Catastrophe in her glitter-filled, semi-autobiographical cabaret as she hilariously and poignantly unpacks the journey of gender-affirming surgery. A celebration of trans bodies and a plea for better trans healthcare in Aotearoa.

NEW SHOW WORK IN PROGRESS

GOOD TIME

The surreal sketch circus returns with a new show in development. Join Laser Kiwi as they test material blending absurd humour, jaw-dropping tricks and unexpected surprises.

An immersive UV-lit performance blending music, dance and graffiti art. Be part of the glowing spectacle — wear neon, join the fun and light up the Octagon!

THE UBER-COOL MUSICAL

This one-man musical transforms an Uber ride into a whirlwind of rock anthems, wild love stories and hilarity. Performed in a van, it’s an intimate, sensory overload.