Samoa: top 10

1. Vailima, on the outskirts of Samoa’s capital, Apia, was the home of writer Robert Louis Stevenson (1850-1894), of Treasure Island fame. Known as Tusitala ("teller of tales"), the writer lived here for the last five years of his life. As well as touring the house, now a museum, visitors can walk up to the top of Mt Vaea, where Stevenson is buried. (Tip: walk early in the morning before it’s too hot.)
2. On the "big island", Savaii, the Alofaga blowholes fling salt water 100m or more through fissures in the black volcanic rock that forms the coastline. Locals sometimes toss coconuts into the holes for the fun of watching them hurled up into the air.
5. Cocoa beans have been grown in Samoa since the 1880s and Whittakers source some of their beans from Savaii. The local version, known as koko, is sold in blocks and koko rice (rice in coconut milk flavoured with cocoa) is a popular and moreish breakfast food. Coffee ("kofe"), too, is grown in Samoa; either makes a great souvenir.
7. On the sheltered south coast of Samoa's main island, Upolu, Lalomanu beach has a stretch of creamy-white sand, warm water protected by a reef and views of uninhabited Nu-utele Island. Perfect for a family day out or if you want to stay longer, the Taufua Beach fales are just across the road from the beach.
9. To-Sua ocean trench pool, accessed by a long ladder, is a fascinating place to visit. The cave that leads to the ocean is suitable only for skilled divers and if you don't want to swim in the 30m deep trench, there's a nearby swimming pool on the beach that's filled by the sea at high tide. The park beside the trench is a pleasant spot for picnicking.