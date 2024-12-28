How far are people willing to go for views?

IMAGE: YOUTUBE

Nikocado Avocado, real name Nicholas Perry, is a United States-based internet celebrity known for his mukbang videos in which he eats large amounts of food while talking to viewers and doing over-the-top things in a bid to shock and ramp up clicks on his videos.

During the beginning of his Youtube career he was a slim vegan, until 2016, where he started filming videos where he gorged on huge amounts of processed fast-food, gained weight rapidly and ended up at 184kg at his highest weight.

However, on September 7, it was revealed he was pulling the wool over the entire world’s eyes.

In a 25-minute video titled ‘‘Two Steps Ahead’’ he appeared on camera showcasing a drastic weight loss, shocking the internet.

‘‘This has been the greatest social experiment of my entire life,’’ he told viewers.

He revealed he had pre-recorded two years worth of content, taking shocking pictures and pre-planning dramas, conversations and videos that would not age badly or give up the ruse by using out-of-date slang or trends — genius.

He spent those two years losing 113kg off camera and returning to his pre-mukbang look.

Viewers were floored, shocked, and proud of him for adopting a more healthy lifestyle.

However later that same month, Nikocado took to the internet to call fans ‘‘stupid’’ for believing he lost his weight and conducting a ‘‘social experiment’’ online.

‘‘Who in their right mind does a social experiment gaining 250 pounds for five years in a row?’’ he asked.

When someone pointed out he posted a TikTok video dancing to Charli XCX’s song Apple released this year as skinny-Nikocado, he called it AI.

A hoax on a hoax.

However, in October, he released a third video in which multiple videos released over his entire career were cut together, with the statement ‘‘I’ll change when I’m 30.’’

Again, he said he had lost the weight and everything he said in his ‘‘Two Steps Ahead’’ was true, and this claim seemed to be the truth — for now.

