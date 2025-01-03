Harry Potter theories keep on giving to new and old alike

Dumbledore (Richard Harris) always seemed to know what young Harry Potter (Daniel Radcliffe) was up to. PHOTO: WARNER BROS & REUTERS Despite the last of the Harry Potter books and movies finishing over a decade ago, J.K. Rowling's magical world continues to keep people theorising about secrets missed on the first read. Laine Priestley explains a handful of the magical theories circulating around the real-world wizarding community.

Dumbledore chocolate frog cards are used as a mass web of informants throughout the wizarding world.

How could this not be true?

It's explained in the series that magical portraits can move between their paintings and pictures, and another thing learnt early on was that Dumbledore sure did know a weird amount of what was going on around him.

He always seemed to know what Harry was up to, understood Ron and Hermione's personalities despite rarely talking with them, and was a hotbed of Ministry of Magic gossip he should have no knowledge about, but did.

Chocolate frogs are a common sweet treat in the wizarding world, but also come with a set of trading cards portraying a well-known witch or wizard, a category that included Albus Dumbledore.

It may have taken some magical tampering on his part, but could you put that past him?

In Harry Potter and the Order of the Phoenix, Dumbledore was stripped of many of his honours and titles.

When it was mentioned he had been removed from the Wizengamot, he stated the treatment from the Ministry of Magic didn't bother him a bit, so long as he was not removed from the chocolate frog cards, suspicious.



Ron Weasley is a seer.

If you give the series a re-read with this in mind, you may start to notice things Ron says off-handedly often come to pass in away.

His exceptional talent in wizard chess has also given credence to the idea, with fans believing he may be a seer but not be aware of the fact.

In Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets, Ron made an off-hand comment that Moaning Myrtle had been killed by Tom Riddle, before Tom's identity was made public.

During Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban, Ron predicted Harry would come into a sum of money in the future while reading tea leaves in their divination class.

Lo and behold, that very next year Harry wins the Triwizard Cup and the 1000 galleons prize money to go along with it.

Was it all down to good luck? Or secret seer powers?





Would you believe the Harry Potter books are actually a non-fictional historical record of a world secretly operating within our own?

Probably not, and nobody really does, but it is a bit of fun to imagine the possibility.

The theory goes the infamous magical journalist Rita Skeeter was a real person, operating under the alias J.K. Rowling in our world, penning real-life events happening in the magical world for us, the "muggle" audience.

There's two theories, that she is a "squib," a non-magical person born into a magical family, or she was fired from her job and blacklisted from the wizarding communities after publishing one too many smear campaigns.

Whatever the truth, the theory believes she made her way here, made up a back story and gave us a historical account of her world under the guise of "fantasy".

Some fans have taken it deeper, and theorised "Rita" wrote the books to gauge our muggle reactions to the wizarding world, for the inevitable joining of our two worlds.

laine.priestley@odt.co.nz





