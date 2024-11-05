Pristine, majestic lake a must

Lake Marian. PHOTO: DEANNA GERLACH

Some places in Aotearoa feel so untouched, so pristine, your breath catches. Lake Marian is one of these. Already in a remote location off Milford Rd, the lake’s isolated and secret energy gives it a very lost feeling.

If you choose only a handful of the places I’ve talked about to visit, Lake Marian should be one of them. Accessibility and the lake’s majestic landscape make it a popular walk. It’s easy to want these places all to yourself, to remain quiet and wild all at once. However, how incredible is it that all these people want to experience the glory of Aotearoa’s natural environment?

The track begins by crossing a swing bridge over a quintessential Fiordland river. The wild, dusty-green bush borders the turbulent water that always gives a ghostly atmosphere, no matter the conditions.

The track gently climbs the whole way to the lake, which lies at about 400m of elevation. There will be mud, there will be roots, there might be ongaonga (stinging nettle), there may be streams to cross (but thankfully, no rivers). The popularity of Lake Marian has made the track well walked. However, some route-finding is still involved playing "I spy" from orange triangle to orange triangle. This is undoubtedly a step up from some of the hikes in this chapter regarding technicality, so keep that in mind before you embark on your journey.

Winding through mossy and tangled bush, the track crosses mostly dry riverbeds, requiring some effort to climb back on to the banks. If any slips or old riverbeds are full of water, it’s best to turn around.

Towards the end of the track, there is a toilet (savvy reminder to BYO loo roll on every scramble, womble or doddle) before the trees part, revealing the hanging valley and alpine outlook. The quietude of the lake is only disturbed by the odd roaring avalanche echoing around the valley. Alongside some damn fine views, the lake offers gentle cryotherapy for brave and well-prepared water babies (a gentle reminder that it’s an alpine lake).

The track can be walked in any season; winter brings snow-coated peaks and summer brings a valley full of sunshine. In the snowy months, access is limited to the immediate lakefront. Avalanche paths surround the edges of the lake and offer a mesmerising show from a safe seat. It’s worth waiting for a clear day to make this journey; the unclouded view is worth the time commitment.

Lake Marian

Fiordland National Park

Heck level: 5/10

Wow factor: 3/5

Getting there: The carpark is on Hollyford Rd, off Milford Rd, a few mins on from The Divide.

Distance: 6.2km return

Time: 3hrs return.

Best season: Any, but around-lake wanders are restricted due to avalanche risk in winter-early spring.

Track type: One way.

Track amenities: Toilets at carpark and near the lake, water accessible on track.

Access: Unsealed road, large carpark.

—Wild Walks Aotearoa by Hannah-Rose Watt, Penguin, RRP$50.