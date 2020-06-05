Friday, 5 June 2020

Australian news agency saved from closure

    1. News
    2. Australia

    Photo: Getty Images
    Photo: Getty Images
    Australian Associated Press (AAP) says it expects to be sold to a group of philanthropic investors, a reprieve for the news agency that had been facing closure, and for the industry, after a run of layoffs as advertising dwindles.

    AAP had planned to close this month after 85 years but said it now expected to stay in business, albeit with fewer staff, after it and a group of investors agreed on a sale for an undisclosed sum.

    "After months of discussions with various parties, it appears we have been able to secure a new home for AAP's legacy of trusted news," AAP chief executive Bruce Davidson said in a statement.

    AAP said the buyers included Peter Tonagh, a former chief executive of the Australian division of Rupert Murdoch's News Corp, and unidentified philanthropists and "impact investors".

    The sale is good news for an industry hit by widespread layoffs in recent months as restrictions on movement to contain the novel coronavirus batter the retail sector, cutting advertising revenue that media companies rely on.

    News Corp's Australian arm said last week it would stop printing more than 100 newspapers, while the Australian edition of Buzzfeed News and ViacomCBS Inc owned free-to-air broadcaster Ten Network shut down their news sites.

    AAP's buyers said they wanted to ensure its long-term survival.

    "We live in a time where trusted, unbiased news is more important than ever," Tonagh said in the statement.

    "AAP has always delivered on that and we are committed to seeing that continue into the future."

    Tonagh said the buyers would hire up to 90 AAP staff, including up to 75 editorial staff, about half its workforce.

    Before it called in administrators in March, AAP's major shareholders included News Corp and rival newspaper publisher Nine Entertainment Holdings Co Ltd.

    Reuters
    Comment now

    Add a Comment

    Local journalism matters - now more than ever

    As the Covid-19 pandemic brings the world into uncharted waters, Otago Daily Times reporters and photographers continue to bring you the stories that matter. For more than 158 years our journalists have provided readers with local news you can trust. This is more important now than ever.

    As advertising drops off during the pandemic, support from our readers is crucial. You can help us continue to bring you news you can trust by becoming a supporter.

    Become a Supporter