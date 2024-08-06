Doctor named as croc attack victim

The remains of what is believed to be a missing 40-year-old father have been found within a euthanised crocodile in far north Queensland.

Queensland Police have confirmed human remains were found inside a crocodile at Cooktown after it was humanely killed on Monday.

Other Australian media have named him as Newcastle doctor David Hogbin.

Rangers had targeted the crocodile with a distinctive scar near its snout as an extensive search near Cooktown for the man lasted three days.

It is believed the man had been fishing with his wife and children at Annan River Bridge on Saturday afternoon when he fell into the water, failing to resurface.

Police said formal identification was under way, and the search and rescue operation had been suspended.

The reptile was located in a creek 4km upstream from the suspected attack.

Police are working with wildlife officers as investigations continue.

A report will be prepared for the coroner.