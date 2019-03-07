Kiwi dad shot dead in Melbourne

Ben Togiai. Photo: Facebook via NZ Herald

A Kiwi man shot dead outside a boxing match in Melbourne last Friday is believed to have been caught "in the wrong place at the wrong time".

Dramatic dashcam footage shows the shooting spree, which killed Ben Togiai (33) and left two others fighting for their lives.

The group were ambushed as they left the boxing event at Melbourne Pavilion in Kensington at about 10pm.

The footage shows a man with a satchel slung over his shoulder running towards a confrontation unfolding across the street, just outside the pavilion's front door.

As the car gets closer a burst of three gunshots is heard, followed by another seconds later as people scatter for safety.

Meanwhile, the man with the satchel runs back the way he came.

Further up the street, another volley of shots can be heard as people on the streets try to take cover, still unsure exactly what is going on.

In the space of 26 seconds, three men were shot – one lay dead and two others were badly hurt.

Togiai, a Samoan-Kiwi who was brought up in South Auckland, had gone to the event with colleagues from the construction industry.

His family said he was caught in the wrong place at the wrong time.

The father of a 3-year-old daughter was shot in the side of the chest and died at the scene.

Two other men, a 34-year-old from Lalor and a 32-year-old from Craigieburn, were both taken to hospital with gunshot wounds.

A nationwide manhunt is now under way for Abdullah El Nasher, 27, Ali El Nasher, 28, and Mikhael Myko, 25, who are believed to be the involved.

Police are also seeking a fourth man, who is yet to be identified.

Togiai's wife, Shae Mccoullough, said she'd give anything to bring him back.

"How am I supposed to say good bye? How do I tell my little girl that daddy's not coming home?" she wrote.

"I'm so heartbroken and can't even begin to imagine how hard life is going to be without you!"

Mccoullough described how Togiai would no longer get to see their daughter, Alyssa, "grow, or see her on her first day of school, you won't be at any birthday parties or even get to walk her down the aisle".

Togiai grew up in Otahuhu and went to Fairburn Primary and Otahuhu Intermediate schools.

He moved to Melbourne as a young teenager, and more recently lived in Craigieburn and worked in construction.