Twin cyclones loom off flood-hit regions

Satellite view of Tropical Cyclone Zelia over Western Australia. Photo: Getty Images

Two tropical cyclones may form off northern Australia, potentially dumping more rain on a region still reeling from flooding.

North Queensland and Western Australia's northwest are in clean-up mode after enduring wild weather that cut roads and isolated communities.

However cyclones may develop off the coast of both states in the coming days, with one system a chance of impacting Queensland.

A tropical low is hovering off WA's northwest coast near Broome while another is set to form in the Coral Sea near far north Queensland's Cooktown.

The countdown has begun to see which system becomes a cyclone first.

The next two will be named Alfred and Bianca after Cyclone Zelia hammered WA's northwest coast last week, approaching as a destructive category five system.

"The interesting factor is which system forms into a tropical cyclone first ... we are just waiting to see what gets which name," the Bureau of Meteorology's Jonathan How told AAP.

If a cyclone forms off WA it is expected to fizzle out, not going anywhere near the coast.

However there is a chance the system off Queensland will impact an already sodden Queensland.

The system set to develop off Cooktown is a low chance of becoming a cyclone on Friday, increasing to "high" by Sunday night.

It is set to move away from the coast towards the Solomon Islands but mid-next week it may track south and close in on Queensland.

"It still has a high chance of being a cyclone at that stage. Conditions are favourable for its development by then," Mr How said.

"But there's a lot of uncertainty beyond next Wednesday. There's a lot still to play out."

Another cyclone would be a blow to a north Queensland region still recovering from record rainfall this month that triggered flooding, claiming two lives.

Skies and floodwaters have largely cleared along the east coast but remnants remain in the northwest and central Queensland, with the Flinders and Thomson Rivers impacted.

"Flooding there will go on for days if not weeks," Mr How said.

In WA, flooding is also easing in the northwest however roads remain cut and communities isolated with "typical summer" isolated showers lingering in the Pilbara.

Cyclone Zelia has fizzled out since travelling inland after crossing the coast near Port Hedland days ago.

It left tropical moisture in southwest WA which triggered severe thunderstorms near Perth Hills with damaging wind gusts but was expected to clear out on Friday.

Many are taking stock of Zelia's damage after floodwaters reached record levels on some northwest properties.

Yarrie Station is still inundated after owner Annabelle Coppin had some "hairy moments" as she watched floodwaters reach levels not seen since 1941 when her grandmother lived at the homestead.

"We always heard about nan's story, how she hopped on the roof as water lapped at the homestead," Ms Coppin told AAP.

"Now it has happened to me 80 years later, I can fully appreciate the terror she must have felt.

"Our circumstances were a lot better. I had a phone, a torch. Imagine what it was like back then (1941), holy smokes."