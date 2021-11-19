Victoria case numbers up as restrictions ease

Victoria's daily Covid-19 numbers have jumped by more than 200 infections, as the premier slams Prime Minister Scott Morrison for "double speaking to extremists".

On the state's first day living with new freedoms, it reported eight deaths and 1273 new virus infections, up from 1007 the previous day.

The health department confirmed on Friday there are now 13,813 active cases across Victoria.

There are 330 virus patients in hospital, with 57 actively infected with Covid-19 in ICU, while 58 have been cleared, and 30 are on ventilators.

Health officials say virus testers processed 73,020 results on Thursday and 5842 people were vaccinated at state-run hubs.

Victoria is now 88 percent double-vaccinated in those aged over 12.

Almost all remaining coronavirus restrictions lifted just before midnight on Friday, as the state inches closer to 90 per cent full vaccination in those aged over 12.

Double-dosed Victorians are now able to dance in clubs, and home visitor limits as well as cafe, bar and restaurant density caps have been dumped.

Freedom day comes as the state government is battling to get its pandemic legislation through the upper house after days of protests on parliament's front steps.

Right-wing extremists have joined protesters, who brought gallows and nooses out and chanted that they wanted to "hang" and "kill" Premier Daniel Andrews earlier this week.

Prime Minister Scott Morrison said on Thursday that while he had no tolerance for violent protesters, it was time for state governments to step back and for "Australians to take their lives back".

Mr Andrews took aim at the prime minister in television interviews on Friday, saying he was sending mixed messages to protesters.

"It's taken too long for people just to be straight. They're sending mixed messages and that is dangerous," he told the Nine Network.

"I don't want anyone, whether it's people who are weak leaders or extremists, to take away from what Victorians have built and sacrificed."

Asked about his relationship with Mr Morrison, the premier said: "It will be a lot better when he stops double speaking to extremists."

But the prime minister doubled down on his comments on Friday, saying he sympathised with Australians "who have had a gutful of governments telling them what to do over the last two years".

Meanwhile, issues around Victoria's new restrictions are beginning to emerge, as health officials concede parents cannot add their children's vaccination certificates to the Services Victoria app.

Non-essential retail, hospitality and events have restarted for all people aged over 12 years and two months who are fully vaccinated, unless they have a valid exemption.

However, only people aged over 14 are allowed to set up a Medicare account, meaning children between 12 and 14 are relying on their parents to prove their vaccine status.

Covid-19 Commander Jeroen Weimar said initial focus in creating the Services Victoria app was on functionality, and that parents will be able to add their dependents to the app "in a couple of weeks".

"In the meantime, people can print a digital certificate or immunisation history from their GP," he told 3AW.

"It's not as if people can't move around."

Additionally, retailers caught on the hop in the lead-up to a busy sales period are calling for leniency in enforcing vaccine checks for customers.