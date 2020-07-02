Skip to main content
/
Dunedin
11
|
7
Saturday,
Sat,
4
July
Jul
2020
News
Dunedin
DCC
Crime
Loughrey's Dunedin
Health
Taieri Times
The South Today
National
International
Opinion
Editorial
Opinion
100 years ago
Southern Say
Campus
University of Otago
Otago Polytechnic
Mayoral Profiles
Australia
Politics
ODTtv
Your News
Slideshow Section
Sport
Rugby
Rugby World Cup
All Blacks
International
Highlanders
Super Rugby
School Rugby
Otago
Country Rugby
Mitre 10 Cup
Cricket
Football
Netball
League
Golf
Racing
Basketball
Motorsport
Hockey
Other Sport
Life & Style
Food & Wine
Fresh Christmas Edition
Ask a Chef
News & Features
Chef's Garden
Recipes
Wine Reviews
Cooking Videos
Design for Living
Resilient
Magazine
iD Fashion
Home & Garden
Travel
Fashion
Wedding Guide
Entertainment
Fringe
Film
Music
Theatre
Books
Arts
Gaming
Dance
ODT Quiz
Television
Business
Farming
Local Business
Property
Technology
Regions
Queenstown
Wanaka
Central Otago
North Otago
South Otago
Southland
West Coast
Features
Christmas Gift Guide
Education Guide
Wedding Guide
Keep it Local
Healthcare Providers
Conferences and Venues
Free Classifieds
Dunedin Guide
Holiday Guide
Challenge the Silence
Sponsored content
Design for Living
Southern Snow
Southern Television
Video
Rural life
Franchise owners escape conviction
Selling pies to Kiwis — what could go wrong?
No conviction but P endorsement stripped
No conviction but P endorsement stripped
A bus driver who ran a red light and crushed a pedestrian’s foot has avoided a conviction.
Bad news for most Kloogh investors
Bad news for most Kloogh investors
The latest liquidator’s report into the companies operated by disgraced financial adviser Barry Kloogh has good news for some investors, but bad news for most.
Major proud of Covid-19 track record
Major proud of Covid-19 track record
New Zealanders can feel "extremely proud" of how we have responded to the Covid-19 pandemic, Chief of Army Major-general John Boswell said yesterday.
Kmart reviewing possible sites
Kmart reviewing possible sites
Kmart is reviewing two sites as possibilities to be its new home in Dunedin and is considering options for a temporary site.
Vandervis hits back at claims
Vandervis hits back at claims
Allegations of leaning over and berating a staff member, swearing, "spraying saliva", and threatening staff job security if he was elected mayor have all been levelled against Cr Lee Vandervis.
Forbury Park back from dead with races allocated; sells package of land
Forbury Park back from dead with races allocated; sells package of land
Forbury Park has got off the canvas and is alive, confirming it has been reallocated race dates and has sold a parcel of land to a local consortium for more than $1million.
Terrorism victim calls for return of capital punishment
Terrorism victim calls for return of capital punishment
A man left fighting for his life in the wake of the "heinous" Christchurch mosque shootings has called for the death penalty to be reintroduced in New Zealand.
New pontoon, rescue boat
New pontoon, rescue boat
After six years of waiting, a Dunedin boating club is celebrating the imminent arrival of a new pontoon.
Vlogging for friends, family grows into vocation
Vlogging for friends, family grows into vocation
He's starred in a television show, released an album, hung out with celebrities, and has now racked up more than one million subscribers on YouTube.
Kind food heads north to main street
Kind food heads north to main street
Penelope Baldwin jokes she should have copyrighted the use of the word kind, before the Prime Minister made it her catchword.
Mowers cut time it takes to trim grass
Mowers cut time it takes to trim grass
There is a real sense of satisfaction when the grass is mowed.
Series about Kiwi expats’ success to aid education
Series about Kiwi expats’ success to aid education
A television series featuring several former Dunedin people who have found success in the United Kingdom is about to be released as a motivational aid to New Zealand school and tertiary education...
‘It seems a much better time to hand on the reins’
‘It seems a much better time to hand on the reins’
Dunedin North MP David Clark says he never considered leaving politics, despite his resignation as a minister this week.
Relaxed Bridges on trip to South
Relaxed Bridges on trip to South
Simon Bridges looks a lot more relaxed these days.
NZ First MP hopes to make his mark in new electorate
NZ First MP hopes to make his mark in new electorate
WATCH: NZ First list MP Mark Patterson is putting his hand up for the Taieri seat with the boundary changes meaning his farm is now within the electorate.
Explosions, lasers, fire and ice all in the name of science
Explosions, lasers, fire and ice all in the name of science
WATCH: Science enthusiast and educator Amadeo Enriquez-Ballestero will turn the Teachers College Auditorium into an explosive science laboratory for the New Zealand Science Festival's Big Science Show.
Taking a shortcut
Taking a shortcut
Bruce Munro has compiled Dunedin’s top 10 shortcuts: a guide to the best clever, hidden, forgotten or, in some cases, barely existent paths, steps and tracks in Dunedin.
Mayor: 'Leave Dunedin out of your racist dog whistle'
Mayor: 'Leave Dunedin out of your racist dog whistle'
Dunedin Mayor Aaron Hawkins has joined Housing Minister Megan Woods in accusing Clutha Southland MP Hamish Walker of racism.
Clark still committed to electorate
Clark still committed to electorate
Dunedin North MP David Clark will stand for re-election in September, despite yesterday resigning as health minister.
